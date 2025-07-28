Louisville Announces 2025 Fall Open Practice Schedule
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football program will open the first seven preseason practices of the 2025 season to the public, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Monday afternoon.
Beginning his third season as head coach of the Cards, Brohm will allow fans to view the opening practice of fall camp on Wednesday, July 30 at 2:45 p.m. Practices on Aug. 1 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 2 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 4 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 5 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 7 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 8 (9:45 a.m.) are also scheduled to be open to the fans.
Most practices will be held on the grass practice fields, but locations could change depending on weather conditions. The team could also practice inside L&N Stadium or within the Trager Indoor Practice Facility.
Fans are encouraged to park in Bronze Lots F&G.
When the team practices on the grass fields, fans must stand behind the ropes along the sidelines when on the grass fields or inside the Trager Center and must remain in the stands if practice is in the stadium.
No photos or videos are allowed during any of the open practices.
The Cardinals open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium.
