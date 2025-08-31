Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program started their 2025 season with a blowout over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, and oddsmakers are liking them to carry that momentum into their next game against James Madison.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 16.5-point favorite to the visiting Dukes. The over/under has not yet been set.
Louisville got off to an explosive start to their 2025 season, coming out on top of Eastern Kentucky with a resounding 51-17 victory. The Cardinals put 542 total yards of offense, including 373 in the first half., while holding the Colonels to just 150 yards total. RB Isaac Brown had 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, WR Caullin Lacy had a 93-yard punt return touchdown, and DE Clev Lubin had a pair of sacks.
As for the Dukes, they got off to and equally as explosive start to their 2025 campaign, taking down Weber State 45-10 in their opener. QB Alonza Barnett III threw for a touchdown and ran for one, running backs George Pettaway and Wayne Knight combined for 188 rushing yards, and JMU's defense snagged three interceptions and broke up six more pass attempts
Louisville is 0-1 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas James Madison is 1-0. The Cardinals are 0-1 at home ATS despite being 1-0 straight up, while the Dukes are 1-0 straight up.
The Cardinals were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), while the Dukes covered vs. Weber State (-26.5).
Kickoff vs. James Madison is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
