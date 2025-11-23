Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program may be at a low point of their season right now, but oddsmakers are liking them to end the regular season on high note when they host Kentucky for the annual Governor's Cup showdown.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 3.5-point favorite over the visiting Wildcats. The over/under has been set at 47.5.
Louisville is coming off of their worst performance of the Jeff Brohm era, getting dealt a 38-6 defeat at SMU this past Saturday. It marked their worst margin of defeat since dropping a 45-13 decision at Kentucky on Nov. 30, 2019.
The Cardinals had a handful injuries come before and during the game, but regardless of who was available, they played uninspired football on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They put up a paltry 227 yards of total offense, while giving up a season-high 485 yards, thanks partly due to allowing the Mustangs to go 9-of-13 on third down.
As for the Wildcats, their 2025 season got off to a very rocky start. They won just two of their first seven games, prompting discussion regarding the future of head coach Mark Stoops. However, Kentucky has looked better over the last month, as that was followed up by a three-game winning streak. That being said, UK heads into their matchup at UofL having lost at Vanderbilt in their last time out.
Louisville is 3-8 against-the-spread so far this season, wheres Kentucky is 5-6. The Cardinals are 0-7 at home ATS despite being 4-3 straight up, while the Wildcats are 1-3 on the road both ATS and straight up.
The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5), at Miami (+10.5) and at Virginia Tech (+10.5); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) vs. Virginia (-6.5), vs. Boston College (-25.5), vs. Cal (-18.5) vs. Clemson (-1.5) and at SMU (+4.0)
The Wildcats covered vs. Ole Miss (+8.5), vs. Texas (+12.5), at Auburn (+11.5), vs. Florida (+4.5) and vs. Tennessee Tech (-22.5); but were unable to do so vs. Toledo (-10), vs. Eastern Michigan (-26.5), at South Carolina (+5.5), at Georgia (+20.0), vs. Tennessee (+7.5) and at Vanderbilt (+8.5).
