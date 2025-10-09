Louisville Opens as Sizable Road Underdog at Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program will be heading down to Coral Gables to take on Miami on the other side of their bye week, and as expected, oodsmakers are tabbing them as significant underdogs.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 13.5-point underdogs to the home Hurricanes. The over/under has not been set yet.
The Cardinals are currently in their second and final bye week of the 2025 season, and it has come at a good time. For starters, Louisville is coming off of their first loss of the 2025 season - a 30-27 overtime loss to then-No. 24 Virginia. Additionally, their offense, which was expected to be the strength of this team, continues to underperform. Their 404.0 yards per game ranks 59th, while their 115.0 rushing yards per game ranks 111th, and their 7.40 penalties per game comes in at 114th nationally.
As for the Hurricanes, who are also on a bye this week, they have a legitimate case to be the No. 1 team in college football. They head into the matchup with Louisville at a perfect 5-0, with win over Notre Dame, USF, and most recently Florida State in Tallahassee. Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck, as well as junior defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., are both generating buzz for the Heisman Trophy. The Canes, according to ESPN's FPI, have the second-best resume in the sport, behind only Texas A&M.
Louisville is 1-4 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Miami is 4-1. The Cardinals are 1-0 on the road both ATS 3-0 straight up, while the Hurricanes are 3-1 at home ATS despite being 4-0 straight up.
The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) and vs. Virginia (-6.5).
The Hurricanes covered vs. Notre Dame (+3), vs. USF (-17.5), vs. Florida (-8.5) and at Florida State (-3.5); but were unable to do so vs. Bethune-Cookman (+54.5).
