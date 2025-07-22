30 Former Cardinals on 2025 NFL Training Camp Rosters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly over, and the 2025 NFL season is just on the horizon. July 22 marks the final day in which players are to report for training camp across the league, starting the process of shaping rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 53-man roster cut deadline on Aug. 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
As you can imagine, there is a significant Louisville presence as teams prepare to begin their season. At the start of training camp, 30 former Cardinals are on rosters in hopes of making the final cut.
Many are guaranteed to make the final roster, while others are in need of a strong preseason. Below are all 30 former Louisville football players taking part in the NFL's training camp:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
In what was his third season in the NFL, Abdullah was finally able to become a regular piece in Jacksonville's linebacker rotation. Playing in 14 games with three starts, he collected 18 total tackles (14 solo), including a QB hit.
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
After playing his first seven seasons in Green Bay with the Packers, Alexander was released this offseason, and later signed a one-year deal with the Ravens. While he's played just 14 games over the last two seasons due to various injuries, he collected 16 tackles (15 solo) plus two interceptions this past year.
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Atwell has taken a slight backseat in the Rams' wide receiver room due to the emergence of Puka Nacua, but he's still a valuable asset for Los Angeles. His 42 receptions for 562 yards were both career-highs in 17 games and five starts last season, but he failed to catch a touchdown pass.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Becton's lone year with the Philadelphia Eagles proved to be a massive boost to his career. Starting 15 regular season games at right guard, he gave up only five sacks and 34 total pressures in 570 pass blocking snaps, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. He then signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers in free agency.
Ja'Corey Brooks
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Washington Commanders
Years at UofL: 2024
Brooks surprisingly went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but was eventually able to sign a UDFA deal in our nation's capital. In his lone year as a Cardinal, the Alabama transfer's 1,013 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions were both third in the ACC, while his 61 receptions were 10th, earning First-Team All-ACC honors in the process.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23
The Titans might be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but Brownlee is becoming one of the better young corners in the league. In 17 games and 14 starts as a rookie last season, the former fifth-round pick logged 75 tackles (46 solo), seven for loss, nine pass breakups and two picks.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Following a standout rookie campaign in 2023, Clark had a bit of a sophomore slump in 2024. He played in 15 games, but made only one start (compared to seven in '23) and collected just 12 tackles (six solo, one for loss).
Malik Cunningham
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2017-22
Cunningham is heading into his second season as a wide receiver, but the former quarterback is still working towards earning a larger role on the Ravens. He hasn't seen any in-game snaps since 2023 with the Patriots, and is currently a third-stringer in Baltimore.
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Diaby has been an impact player since day one for the Buccaneers, and is currently one of Tampa Bay's best defenders. This past season in 17 starts, he amassed a career-best 54 tackles (39 solo) and 13 for loss, all of which were career-highs, as well as 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Getting picked up as a UDFA addition last offseason, Duck has managed to carve out a role in Miami's secondary. Appearing in 14 games with three starts, he finished the season with 35 tackles (24 solo), one for loss and four pass breakups.
Dez Fitzpatrick
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2016-20
One of the most underrated receivers in program history and a former fourth-round pick, Fitzpatrick has had trouble earning playing time since getting to the NFL. He's played just three games in the last three seasons, all for different teams, and hasn't logged any stats since his rookie year in 2021 with the Titans.
Ashton Gillotte
Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24
Gillotte was the second of three former UofL players to be drafted this past April, going in the third round to the Kansas City Chiefs with pick No. 66 overall. Starting every regular season game in 2024 for the Cards, he finished with 43 total tackles (23 solo), 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Michael Gonzalez
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Years at UofL: 2021-24
Gonzalez earned a rookie minicamp invitation by the Falcons following April's NFL Draft, then later inked a UDFA deal with Atlanta afterwards after cross-training at center. Starting all 13 games at left guard in 2024 for Louisville, he allowed no sacks and just 17 total pressures across 457 pass block snaps.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings last offseason, and it immediately paid off. In 17 starts, he compiled 59 tackles (41 solo) and 16 for a loss - both of those being career-bests - as well as 12.0 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. This resulted in him earning his first career Pro Bowl nod.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
With injuries to both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, that paved the way for Guerendo to get a good amount of run as a rookie. Playing in 16 games and making three starts, the former fourth-round pick ran for 420 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 152 yards.
Bryan Hudson
Position: Center
Team: New York Giants
Years at UofL: 2021-23
Heading into year two in the NFL, Hudson is still waiting to make his professional debut. He signed a UDFA deal with the Lions after the 2024 NFL Draft, was signed to the Patriots' practice squad, then signed to New York's practice squad last November, where he has been ever since.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Jackson narrowly missed out on winning his third NFL MVP this past season, finishing as the runner-up to Josh Allen. Starting all 17 of the Ravens' regular season games, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns - all of which are career-highs - while also rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns.
Jawhar Jordan
Position: Running Back
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2021-23
Jordan was picked up in the sixth round of last year's NFL Draft, but has yet to see any in-game action. He spent the first half of his rookie season on the Injured Reserve, then the second half on Houston's practice squad.
Luke Kandra
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Kandra spent the last two seasons at Cincinnati after starting his collegiate career with the Cardinals, and was one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12 this past season. He earned All-Big 12 First Team and Second Team All-America honors, allowing no sacks and just eight pressures in 447 pass block snaps. However, he went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and inked a UDFA deal with the Panthers.
Josh Minkins
Position: Safety
Team: New England Patriots
Years at UofL: 2020-23
A Louisville native, Minkins played his final year in college at Cincinnati before signing a UDFA deal with New England after the NFL Draft. In his lone season with the Bearcats, he collected 45 tackles (28 solo), two for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Jack Plummer
Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2023
After spending his final year in college with Louisville, Plummer signed a UDFA deal with Carolina soon afterwards. While he was elevated to the active roster for a couple games as a rookie, he didn't see any in-game action as a rookie, and spent most of his time on the practice squad.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Due to a hamstring injury and an unspecified illness, Rankins played just seven games (all starts) in the first season of a two-year deal with Cincinnati Bengals, collecting only 18 tackles (10 solo, one for loss) and a QB hit. He was waived in the offseason, then signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal to return to the Texans.
Mark Redman
Position: Tight End
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2024
Redman went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft following a standout 2024 season with the Cardinals, but was able to sign a UDFA deal with the Rams. Starting all 13 games last season, he caught 24 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and the latter two marks were good for third on the team.
Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24
Riley was one of two Cardinals to get selected by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft, getting picked up with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round. Playing in 10 games in 2024 while starting eight, Riley led the ACC in pass break ups with 13, while collecting 33 tackles (21 solo), three for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Tyler Shough
Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024
Shough was not only the first Louisville player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, going No. 40 overall pick in the second round, but was the highest Cardinal selected since Becton went No. 11 overall in 2021. Starting all 12 regular season games in his lone season as a Card, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Picked up by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Thrash didn't see much run as a rookie, catching only three catches for 22 yards in nine bench appearances. That being said, he is starting to get more run in offseason workouts, and is now regarded as a second-stringer.
Corey Thornton
Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024
Thornton was the first Cardinal to ink a UDFA deal following the end of this past April's draft. Playing in all 13 games with 12 starts in 2024, the UCF transfer logged 38 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions and nine pass breakups. His 11 pass defenses were tied for 11th in the ACC, helping him earn an All-ACC honorable mention.
Greedy Vance
Position: Cornerback
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Years at UofL: 2020-21
Vance spent the 2024 with USC after starting at Louisville and then playing two years at Florida State. Following a year in which he collected 29 tackles (22 solo), one for loss, an interception and two pass breakups, he signed a UDFA deal with the Raiders.
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Yeast played for four different organizations last season. He started the year with the Rams, was waived and signed by the Panthers, waived again and picked up by the Arizona Cardinals, then released and signed by the Texans. He played in three games - one for the Rams and two for the Panthers - but logged no stats.
Jordan Watkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21
After starting his career at Louisville, he spent his final three years at Ole Miss, and went out on a high notes. Starting all 12 games in 2024, he caught 49 passes for a career-best 906 yards and nine touchdowns, eventually going in the fourth round to the 49ers with the No. 138 overall pick.
(Photo of Jarvis Brownlee Jr.: Morgan Tencza - Imagn Images)
