Louisville Included on PFF's List of Top-10 Running Back Rooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's no secret that the running game was a massive part of the Louisville football program's success last season. The Cardinals boasted one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in the nation, with their 185.2 rushing yards per game ranking third in the ACC and 33rd nationally.
With Louisville returning their top three rushers - Isaac Brown, Duke Watson and Keyjuan Brown - from their 2024 campaign, their running back room is getting a lot of national recognition.
On Friday, Pro Football Focus released their list of the top-10 running back rooms entering the 2025 season. Unsurprisingly, Louisville was very high on the list, coming in at No. 4. Penn State, Notre Dame and Texas were the only teams ranked ahead of the Cardinals.
Brown is the headliner of this bunch, as he is coming off of a dynamic true freshman campaign. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Not only did Brown break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Despite being the No. 2 option at running back, Watson still managed to do a fair amount of damage last season as a true freshman as well. In 12 games, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound running back rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught five passes for 60 yards and a score. While Brown averaged 7.1 yards per carry, Watson's 8.9 YPC led all of the FBS (min. 75 percent games played, 4.0 rushing attempts per game).
At third on the depth chart, Keyjuan Brown gives Louisville some good change-of-pace. The bruising 5-foot-10, 210-pound back is coming off of a season where he rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 53 yards. Rounding out the scholarship running backs is true freshman Jamarice Wilder, who rushed for 1,916 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior at Venice (Fla.) HS.
Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
