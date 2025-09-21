Louisville Opens as Road Favorite vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have to hit their road for the first game in ACC play this season, but oddsmakers are liking them to continue their undefeated start when they face Pitt.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the home Panthers. The over/under has been set at 53.5.
While the Cardinals have still yet to face a power conference team this season, they've looked good so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm, winning their first three games by a combined score of 119-48. This includes a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison and most recently a three-phase 40-17 win against Bowling Green.
As for the Panthers, they had a hot start to the season before running into a bump in the road. Facing Duquesne and Central Michigan to start the season, Pitt won both in blowout fashion, out-scoring the Dukes and Chippewas by a combined 106 to 26 points. However, they most recently traveled to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl, and were dealt a 31-24 overtime loss by West Virginia.
Louisville is 0-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Pitt is 2-1. The Cardinals have yet to play a game on the road, while the Panthers are 2-0 at home both ATS and straight up.
The Cardinals were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) and vs. Bowling Green (-26.5); while the Panthers covered at Cincinnati (+22.5) and vs. Liberty (+6.5), but were unable to do so vs. Lafayette (-21.5).
Kickoff vs. Pitt is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Desmond Reid, T.J. Quinn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky