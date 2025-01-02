Two Former Louisville Players Voted to 2025 Pro Bowl Games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A pair of former Louisville football players are heading to this year's Pro Bowl Games.
The NFL released the rosters for the 20245 iteration of the annual all-star skills competitions on Thursday, with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard both making the cut. Jackson will be the third string QB for the AFC behind the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, while Greenard will be a starter for the NFC.
This is Jackson's fourth time being voted to the Pro Bowl, also making it in 2019, 2021 and 2023, and the first trip for Greenard. Jackson becomes the 10th former Cardinal to make it to the Pro Bowl at least four times.
Already a two-time NFL MVP, Jackson is in the midst of his best season at the professional level, and is firmly back in MVP discussions. Starting all 16 of the Ravens' games so far this season, he has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,955 yards and 39 touchdowns - all of which are career-highs - while also rushing for 852 yards and four touchdowns.
As for Greenard, who is in his first season with the Vikings after signing as a free agent, he is also having a career year. In 16 starts, he has compiled 54 tackles (37 solo), 16 for a loss - both of those being career-bests - as well as 11.0 sacks and 20 quarterback hits.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games, which will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. this season, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2.
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Tommy Gilligan - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky