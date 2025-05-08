An Updated Look at Louisville Football's 2025 Roster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is well in the rear view mirror, but there have been a handful of moving pieces since practice ended back in April.
The Cardinals have seen seven players transfer out since the final week of spring ball, including two re-transfers, but have also welcomed nine via the portal from the spring transfer window. As of May 8, Louisville is sitting at an 82-man scholarship roster for the 2025 season.
Louisville still has plenty of time to fill those final few scholarships, but for now, let's take a look below at the current scholarship players suiting up for the Cardinals in 2025:
Quarterback
- Miller Moss (6-2, 210, R-Sr.)
- Brady Allen (6-6, 220, R-Jr.)
- Deuce Adams (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)
- Mason Mims (6-3, 210, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Moss will be Louisville's third starting transfer quarterback in as many years after coming over from USC. While he might not have as high of upside as Tyler Shough did, Moss still looked very impressive over the course of the spring. Allen ended spring ball extremely hot and seems to have the backup spot locked up right now, but don't count out Adams to potentially make a charge at it in fall camp.
Running Back
- Keyjuan Brown (5-10, 210, R-So.)
- Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, So.)
- Duke Watson (6-0, 180, So.)
- Jamarice Wilder (5-9, 180, Fr.)
Quick Hit: The running back position is in an extremely good spot to say the least. Isaac Brown is a superstar in the making after breaking Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing record, and Watson is just as explosive - if not more. On top of that, retaining Keyjuan Brown as a change-of-pace and third down back only further helps the depth, and Wilder had a handful of standout moments in the spring.
Wide Receiver
- Dacari Collins (6-4, 214, R-Sr.)
- Caullin Lacy (5-10, 190, R-Sr.)
- Chris Bell (6-2, 220, Sr.)
- Antonio Meeks (6-1, 195, Sr.)
- TreyShun Hurry (6-2, 195, R-Jr.)
- Bobby Golden (5-9, 185, R-So.)
- Kris Hughes (5-11, 195, R-So.)
- T.J. McWilliams (6-0, 190, R-So.)
- Shaun Boykins Jr. (6-1, 195, R-Fr.)
- Brock Coffman (6-0, 170, Fr.)
- Kamare Williams (6-1,175, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Louisville boasts one of the best wide receivers tandems in the ACC. Bell is coming off of a career year and continues to trend upwards, while Lacy showed in the Sun Bowl and in the spring what he can do when fully healthy. Not to mention that Meeks seems to have taken a step forward in spring ball, and adding both Collins (NC State) and Hurry (SJSU) in the spring portal bolsters the position's depth tremendously.
Tight End
- Jacob Stewart (6-5, 227, Sr.)
- Nate Kurisky (6-3, 240, R-Jr.)
- Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 230, Jr.)
- C.J. Jacobsen (6-4, 235, R-So.)
- Dylan Mesman (6-5, 240, R-Fr.)
- Davon Mitchell (6-3, 259, R-Fr.)
- Grant Houser (6-5, 230, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Brohm hasn't utilized the tight end spot at Louisville as much as many though he would, but there is some potential here. Kurisky is one of the most underrated players on the team, and Skinner seems to have vastly improved his consistency. As a result of injuries hitting the rest of the room hard, UofL bolstered the position in the spring portal window, and Stewart (SJSU) was very productive last season while Mitchell (Oklahoma) has high long-term upside.
Offensive Line
- Victor Cutler (6-3, 300, R-Sr.)
- Michael Flores (6-3, 310, R-Sr.)
- Rasheed Miller (6-7, 310, R-Sr.)
- Mahamane Moussa (6-4, 305, R-Sr.)
- Pete Nygra (6-4, 300, R-Sr.)
- Makylan Pounders (6-5, 310, R-Sr.)
- Lance Robinson (6-4, 290, R-Sr.)
- Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 280, R-Sr.)
- Naeer Jackson (6-6, 310, R-Jr.)
- Sam Secrest (6-6, 300, R-Jr.)
- Jordan Church (6-4, 310, R-So.)
- Carter Guillaume (6-2, 285, So.)
- Fred Johnson (6-5, 290, R-Fr.)
- Ransom McDermott (6-8, 305, R-Fr.)
- Jimmy Williams III (6-4, 300, R-Fr.)
- Gradey Anthony (6-5, 280, Fr.)
- Tyler Folmar (6-6, 330, Fr.)
- Cameron Gorin (6-5, 260, Fr.)
Quick Hit: The offensive line took a big step forward in 2024, and it figures to be a strength in 2025 as well. Sure, losing guys like Austin Collins and Monroe Mills hurts, but Louisville still brings back four of the eight players with triple digit blocking snaps (Brown, Nygra, Miller and Sylvester). Not to mention the plethora of winter portal window additions that showed out in spring ball, such as Church, Guillaume, Jackson and Pounders.
Interior Defensive Line
- Jordan Guerad (6-2, 300, R-Sr.)
- Rene Konga (6-4, 300, R-Sr.)
- Denzel Lowry (6-1, 290, R-Sr.)
- Selah Brown (6-2, 290, R-Jr.)
- Jerry Lawson (6-2, 295, R-Jr.)
- Kendrick Gilbert (6-5, 262, R-So.)
- Bailey Abercrombie (6-3, 295, Fr.)
- Dillon Smith (6-4, 260, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Defensive/nose tackle play was up-and-down at times last season, but this area of the field has potential to be fairly disruptive. Konga turned out to be a great and underrated addition last season, and Guerad ended the year strong once he was healthy. On top of that, Lawson and Lowry showcased in spring ball that they are very capable of making the jump from the FCS level.
Defensive End
- Wesley Bailey (6-5, 265, R-Sr.)
- Justin Beadles (6-5, 270, R-Sr.)
- Clev Lubin (6-3, 250, R-Jr.)
- Micah Carter (6-6, 255, R-So.)
- Adonijah Green (6-6, 250, R-So.)
- Maurice Davis (6-4, 235, R-Fr.)
- Xavier Porter (6-2, 280, R-Fr.)
- Eric Hazzard (6-3, 250, Fr.)
- C.J. May (6-4, 225, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Despite losing a ton of production on the edges from last year's squad, Louisville could still be deadly on the edges. Bailey was a productive starter at Rutgers and stood out with regularity in spring, Green seems to be starting to realize his NFL-level potential, and Lubin (Coastal Carolina) was one of the best edge rushers in the portal. Add in guys like Beadles (NMSU), Carter, Davis and Porter as quality depth, and edge rusher could be a strength of the defense next season.
Linebackers
- Kalib Perry (6-3, 230, R-Sr.)
- T.J. Quinn (6-1, 235, R-Sr.)
- Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, R-Jr.)
- Stanquan Clark (6-3, 235, Jr.)
- T.J. Capers (6-2, 225, R-So.)
- Trent Carter (6-3, 225, R-Fr.)
- Caleb Matelau (6-1, 225, Fr.)
- Cameron White (6-1, 225, Fr.)
Quick Hit: While this unit will have to collectively improve their pass coverage efforts from last season, linebacker is still a strong position. Quinn and Clark were Louisville two leading tacklers, Watts had a breakout year as the STAR, Perry (Tennessee) was a rotational fixture and performed well in the spring, plus Capers and Carter showed flashes when they did see the field.
Cornerbacks
- Rodney Johnson Jr. (6-2, 200, R-Sr.)
- Jabari Mack (6-1, 185, R-Sr.)
- Justin Agu (6-2, 185, R-Jr.)
- Rae'mon Mosby (6-0, 190, R-Fr.)
- Antonio Harris (6-0, 180, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Cornerback might have the most question marks on the entire team heading into the 2025 season. Sure, Johnson looked very good in the spring, and guys like Mosby and Harris held their own during that time. But there just is not a lot of depth here right now. It wouldn't be surprising to see someone move here from safety, or some of the final open scholarships be used on corners.
Safeties
- JoJo Evans (6-1, 200, R-Sr.)
- Blake Ruffin (6-3, 205, R-Sr.)
- D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 200, Sr.)
- Corey Gordon Jr. (6-2, 195, R-Jr.)
- Joseph Jefferson II (6-0, 190, R-Jr.)
- Daeh McCullough (6-2, 195, R-So.)
- Micah Rice (6-2, 195, Fr.)
Quick Hit: Louisville's safety room is actually in a really good spot. Evans (FIU) was a top flight portal addition that stood out in the spring, Gordon (Baylor) had his moments as well, plus Hutchinson is coming off of an impressive breakout campaign. We'll see what Ruffin can do when healthy, and if McCullough can realize his high ceiling.
Special Teams
- Long Snapper Shai Kochav (6-3, 230, R-Sr.)
Quick Hit: It's rare that the only scholarship special teams player is not a kicker, but Kochav has long proven to be a quality long snapper. As far as kicking duties go, Carter Schwartz seems to have the punting job locked up, while Nick Keller and Cooper Ranvier are in an active battle for the starting placekicker.
