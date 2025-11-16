Louisville Opens as Road Underdog vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is heading to Dallas this weekend to take on SMU in their final ACC game of the season, and oddsmakers aren't liking them to bounce back.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 4.5-point underdog to the home Mustangs. The over/under has been set at 51.5.
Louisville suffered an excruciating loss this past weekend, dropping a 20-19 decision at home against Clemson. The Cardinals could not capitalize on a pair of fourth quarter drives in plus territory, missing two potential go-ahead field goals in the final five minutes of the contest.
UofL won the yardage battle 385-to-308, but committed 10 penalties on the night - including seven in the fourth quarter alone. As a result, Louisville has now dropped back-to-back games after starting 7-1, seeing their ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames.
As for the Mustangs, their 2025 season didn't exactly start with much promise after they made the College Football Playoff in 2024. Starting as the preseason No. 16 ranked team, SMU lost two of their first four games of the season.
But since that first month, SMU has looked much improved. They've won five of their six previous games, including an overtime win over then-No. 10 Miami, and are tied for first place in the ACC standings. They most recently raced past Boston College in Chestnut Hill for the a 45-13 victory.
Louisville is 3-7 against-the-spread so far this season, wheres SMU is 4-6. The Cardinals are 3-0 on the road ATS and straight up, while the Mustangs are 2-3 at home ATS despite being 4-1 straight up.
The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5), at Miami (+10.5) and at Virginia Tech (+10.5); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) vs. Virginia (-6.5), vs. Boston College (-25.5), vs. Cal (-18.5) and vs. Clemson (-1.5).
The Mustangs covered vs. Stanford (-19.5), at Clemson (+3.5), vs. Miami (+8.5) and at Boston College (-10.5); but were unable to do so vs. East Texas A&M (-50.5), vs. Baylor (-2.5), at Missouri State (-29.5), at TCU (+6.5), vs. Syracuse (-17.5) and at Wake Forest (-5.5).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
