Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Sure, the Louisville football program hasn't exactly faced the meat of their schedule yet, but 2-0 is 2-0.
While the Cardinals are undefeated to start the 2025 season, those two wins have only come against Eastern Kentucky and James Madison. Also considering how early it is in the season, there isn't a consensus as to where UofL will be heading this postseason.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With two weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. UTSA
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 1.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Alabama
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Texas A&M
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. Temple
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST
Sporting News
- Awaiting updated picks.
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Alabama
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
