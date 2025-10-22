Louisville Report

One Bowl Gaining Steam in Latest Bowl Projections for Louisville

Bowl projectors are back to being on the same page as to where the Cardinals could go this postseason.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now officially midway through the 2025 season, and the Louisville football program will head into the home stretch with some serious momentum after knocking off Miami to move to 5-1. Considering the schedule down the stretch, a bowl game is all but assured, so it's always a fun exercise to see which bowls are trending for them.

Bowl projectors were all over the place last week, but keeping up with the them of the season, they were mostly on the same page with the latest round of projections. Of the 10 projectors, seven of them have UofL heading to Orlando for the Pop Tarts Bowl.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With eight weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Northwestern
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Cincinnati
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

247Sports/CBS

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Cincinnati
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Pete Fiutak
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

On3

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Palm Brackets

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Auburn
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Pro Football Network

  • Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Miller Moss: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football