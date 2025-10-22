One Bowl Gaining Steam in Latest Bowl Projections for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now officially midway through the 2025 season, and the Louisville football program will head into the home stretch with some serious momentum after knocking off Miami to move to 5-1. Considering the schedule down the stretch, a bowl game is all but assured, so it's always a fun exercise to see which bowls are trending for them.
Bowl projectors were all over the place last week, but keeping up with the them of the season, they were mostly on the same page with the latest round of projections. Of the 10 projectors, seven of them have UofL heading to Orlando for the Pop Tarts Bowl.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With eight weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Northwestern
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Cincinnati
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Cincinnati
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Auburn
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
