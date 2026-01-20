Two Louisville Players Listed on Early 2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The confetti still might be falling from the rafters of Hard Rock Stadium following last night's national championship, but that hasn't stopped sportsbooks from releasing early betting odds as to who will take home the next Heisman Trophy.

Among those starting to generate some very early buzz are two players for the Louisville football program - one a newcomer and the other a returner.

FanDuel recently posted their early 2026 Heisman Trophy winner odds, and both Cardinals quarterback and Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz plus running back Isaac Brown were among them. Kienholz was given +6000 (60-to-1) odds, which was tied for 23rd-best, while Brown was put at +30000 (300-to-1) odds. Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr (+800) and Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+850) have the only odds better than 10-to-1.

Kienholz was involved in a highly competitive battle for the Buckeyes' starting gig in the preseason, before ultimately losing out to eventual Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound quarterback saw action in seven games this past season, going 11-of-14 through the air for 139 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 66 yards and two scores on 11 attempts.

The Pierre, S.D. native spent three seasons in Columbus. As a true freshman in 2023, he played in three games, going 10-of-22 for 111 yards, while also rushing for two yards on six attempts. He did not log any stats during Ohio State's 2024 national championship season.

Ever since stepping foot on Louisville's campus, Brown has been a home run threat every time he touches the ball. In just two years at the college level, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as caught 43 passes for 200 yards and a score.

Brown burst onto the scene in 2024, putting together a dynamic true freshman campaign. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.

This past season as a sophomore, the Miami native was hampered by a couple lower body injuries, but still managed to put together a very good year. Playing in nine games while starting seven, he ran for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries, while catching 13 passes for 48 yards. Brown's 8.8 yards per carry leads all of the FBS.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

