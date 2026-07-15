Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 12 at Kentucky

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's regular season finale at Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Virtual ACC play for the Louisville football program concluded with a tremendous thud.

Hosting Pitt at L&N Stadium for their final home and conference game of the season, the Cardinals were flat out steamrolled by the Panthers, falling 44-7. UofL drops to 9-2 overall so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series, and wraps up ACC play at 8-1.

Louisville amassed only 266 total yards of offense in the beatdown. QB Lincoln Kienholz was just 16-of-35 for 135 yards plus an interception, while RB Isaac Brown ran for 148 yards and a touchdown - but also a fumble. Meanwhile, Pitt put up 479 yards on the Cards' defense, with the only true standouts on this side of the line of scrimmage being LB Stanquan Clark and CB D.J. Waller Jr. combining for 29 tackles, and S T.J. Banks snagging an interception.

This week, Louisville heads behind enemy lines for their virtual regular season finale, traveling to Lexington for the annual Governor's Cup matchup against arch rival Kentucky. In College Football 27, the Wildcats sport a 81 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 82 overall and their defense at 80 overall.

With Will Stein now the head coach, it's a new look offense for Kentucky. QB Kenny Minchey (80 OVR) comes over from Notre Dame, with he and RB C.J. Baxter (85 OVR) running behind an offensive line anchored by Coleton Price (88 OVR) and Lance Heard (87 OVR). The 'Cats are not nearly as formidable on defense, but do have guys like S Ty Bryant (87 OVR) and DT Tavion Gadson (86 OVR) to lead the charge here.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Kentucky playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Wildcats on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

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(Photo of Braxton Jennings: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)