ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Preseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly in the rear view mirror. College football is just over a month from making its triumphant return, and with that will come what is shaping up to be an exciting and intriguing in the ACC.
The landscape of the conference is certainly different from this time last year. Earlier this month, the league officially welcomed Cal, Stanford and SMU into the fold following the domino effect that was conference realignment. Like last season, the now 17-member league is using a division-less format, and the two teams with the best conference winning percentage will be heading to the ACC Championship Game.
Florida State might be the reigning ACC champion, but the race to get to Charlotte will be an interesting one to monitor. Clemson and Miami could easily challenge the reigning champs, while a handful of other dark horse picks could string together a season worthy of potentially fighting for the ACC crown.
So where do things currently stand in the conference with the 2024 season fast approaching? Check out our preseason ACC power rankings below:
1. Florida State Seminoles
Last Season's Record: 13-1 (8-0 ACC)
Florida State is the current king of the ACC until proven otherwise. Last season, the Seminoles won ran the table before bowl season, winning their first ACC title since 2014. Sure, they were dog walked by Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and do lose a lot of talent to the NFL with 10 players drafted. That being said, head coach Mike Norvell did a great job in the portal, including landing new QB D.J. Uiagalelei. Combine that with bringing back a good amount of players from last season despite NFL losses, and FSU has a very good chance of repeating as ACC champs.
2. Clemson Tigers
Last Season's Record: 9-4 (4-4 ACC)
2024 could be a make or break year for Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney. 2023 was their first season not reaching double-digit wins since 2010, and Swinney's refusal to use the portal handicaps the Tigers' potential in this day and age of college football. That being said, Clemson still recruits the high school ranks at a very, very high level, and have one of the best home-grown rosters in the nation. OC Garrett Riley absolutely has to get the offense going, but Clemson has the overall talent to threaten FSU - especially on the defensive side of the ball
3. Miami Hurricanes
Last Season's Record: 7-6 (3-5 ACC)
Speaking of talent, Miami has arguably *the* most talented roster in the ACC, and one of the most talented in all of college football. They sport a great mix of returning impact players like Rueben Bain and Xavier Restrepo, and brought in a very talented crop of transfers, such as new starting QB Cam Ward. But the burning question with Miami, as it had been for years now, is can they live up to expectations? Mainly, can head coach Mario Cristobal get out of his own way? Time will tell, but the Canes have the horses to throw their hat into the ACC contender ring.
4. Louisville Cardinals
Last Season's Record: 10-4 (7-1 ACC)
Louisville might have limped to the finish line in 2023, but they came in like a wrecking ball last season. In his very first season at the helm, head coach Jeff Brohm guided the Cardinals to their first 10-win season in a decade, and their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Brohm and Co. seem hellbent on repeating that first year success, as they bring in the No. 1 transfer portal class in all of college football. There are some questions, such as the longterm health of new QB Tyler Shough, but don't be surprised if Louisville makes another run at Charlotte in 2024.
5. SMU Mustangs
Last Season's Record: 11-3 (9-0 American)
Of the three newcomers joining the ACC, SMU is by far the best equipped to have the most success on the gridiron in year one. For starters, the Mustangs join the league with recent championship experience, having won the American Athletic Conference last season. On top of that, SMU brings back the vast majority of their impact playmakers from 2023, including QB Preston Stone and defensive lineman Elijah Roberts. The adjustment from facing Group of Five teams on a weekly basis to power competition is a valid question, as is SMU's overall depth beyond their two-deep, but this deep is a trendy and legitimate dark horse pick to win the ACC right out of the gates.
6. NC State Wolfpack
Last Season's Record: 9-4 (6-2 ACC)
Throughout much of head coach Dave Doeren's tenure, NC State has been close, but not quite close enough when it comes to being a true contender to win the ACC. The Wolfpack seem like they're making a significant push to get over the hump. NC State brings back a handful of impact guys, such CB Aydan White and WR Kevin "K.C." Conception, and infused that with a top-ten portal class in college football. New QB Grayson McCall should help elevate that offense after a very disappointing showing last season, and - despite losign Payton Wilson - their defense should still be one of the best in the ACC.
7. Virginia Tech Hokies
Last Season's Record: 7-6 (5-3 ACC)
A year removed from going just 3-8 in his first year at the helm, head coach Brent Pry had Virginia Tech operating at a much more efficient level last season. In fact, they could have cracked double-digit wins had they not dropped their three one-score losses. The Hokies enter 2024 with some of the best continuity in the ACC, bringing back most of their players from last season, including breakout dual threat QB Kyron Drones and DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland. They might not have the raw talent that the top contenders in the ACC have, but Virginia Tech has incredible continuity that could make them a dark horse team in the league.
8. North Carolina Tar Heels
Last Season's Record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC)
2024 will be a very intriguing year for North Carolina on both sides of the ball. While the Tar Heels have one of the best running backs in the nation in Omarion Hampton, offensively, quarterback is a bit of a question mark after losing Drake Maye to the NFL. Over on defense, UNC has been woeful on that side of the ball, and the hiring of Geoff Collins as their DC could determine this team's ceiling if the offense is stable. Head coach Mack Brown has done well since returning to Chapel Hill, but North Carolina is a bit of a mystery heading into 2024.
9. California Golden Bears
Last Season's Record: 6-7 (4-5 Pac-12)
Sure, SMU is the most well-equipped of the three ACC newcomers, but Cal could be a team that the rest of the league should watch out for if they're not careful. RB Jadyn Ott is one of the best offensive weapons in all of college, and LB Cade Uluave is a very underrated defensive asset. Additionally, Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox hit the portal hard ahead of their first year in the ACC, bringing in the No. 15 transfer class in football. This is a team who is primed to pull off at least one major upset this season.
10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Last Season's Record: 7-6 (5-3 ACC)
Georgia Tech went in-house after firing head coach Geoff Collins, and it seems to have been the right move. In his first full season as the man in charge, Brent Key was able to guide the Yellow Jackets to their first bowl game since 2018, and first bowl win since 2016. On paper, GT has one the potential to have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, brining back their top-two rushers and receivers, as well as gunslinging QB Haynes King. While the defense *should* be better in 2024 after some portal additions, this unit was one of the worst in the ACC last season.
11. Duke Blue Devils
Last Season's Record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC)
Head coach Mike Elko did great things in his short time as head coach at Duke, including getting them to nine wins in 2022. But after he left to take over Texas A&M, they were hit very hard by the portal and NFL Draft. That being said, new head coach Manny Diaz carries a staunch reputation when it comes to coaching defense. Plus, they do have some good pieces on offense, such as former Texas QB Maalik Murphy. It'll be a bit of a rebuild, but the Blue Devils could be somewhat competitive in year one under Diaz.
12. Syracuse Orange
Last Season's Record: 6-7 (2-6 ACC)
The hot seat finally caught up to Dino Babers, and he was canned as head coach towards the end of last season. Syracuse opted to bring in Fran Brown - who was one of Georgia's top recruiters - as their head coach, and it has paid off early dividends. The Orange got veterans playmakers like TW Orande Gadsden II and LB Marlowe Wax to return, and bring in a top-10 portal class highlighted by former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord. Time will tell if it all comes together for Brown - who is entering his very first season as a head coach - but at the very least, 'Cuse will be somewhat talented in 2024 and could have some high moments.
13. Boston College Eagles
Last Season's Record: 7-6 (3-5 ACC)
Boston College also found themselves on the coaching carousel this offseason, but it wasn't their choice after Jeff Hafley left for the NFL. In turn, the Eagles struck gold in landing former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien. While breakout QB Thomas Castellanos Jr. needs to become much more consistent as a passer, he's a dynamic playmaker, B.O.B has a solid offense on his hands in year one. As for the defense? Well, that is still a big question for the Eagles, and is likely a unit that will hold back BC from their true potential - at least in year one under B.O.B.
14. Pittsburgh Panthers
Last Season's Record: 3-9 (2-6 ACC)
Oh how the mighty have fallen. Just two years removed from winning the ACC, Pitt was one of the worst teams in the league last season, and it doesn't seem like it'll be much better in 2024. The Panthers' offense was a complete mess last year, and QB is still a huge question mark heading into this season. While head coach Pat Narduzzi is a defensive wizard and there are some talented pieces left, the NFL Draft and both portal windows were not kind to Pitt on that side of the ball. Could Narduzzi find himself on the hot seat by season's end?
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Last Season's Record: 4-8 (1-7 ACC)
While we're on the hot seat discussion, head coach Dave Clawson isn't there yet, but he could be after this season. The first season of post-Sam Hartman life wasn't kind to Wake Forest, as they finished with the worst record in the ACC. The Demon Deacons' offense was not great last year, but it *should* be better after bringing in former Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier. Defensively, WF certainly wasn't anything to write home about, but they were ahead of their offense in 2023 and bring back a fair amount. The pieces are there for Wake to bounce back, but they have to go out and do it.
16. Virginia Cavaliers
Last Season's Record: 3-9 (2-6 ACC)
The Tony Elliott era at Virginia hasn't exactly gone over well, and he enters the 2024 season on the hottest seat amongst ACC coaches as he's just 6-16 in two years. The Cavaliers do have a very noteworthy QB battle between Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea, but their offense is very one-dimensional. Defensively, while Jonas Sanker is the best safety in the ACC and there are some other solid returners, the Hoos were one of the worst defenses in the ACC last season. UVA had some pretty close losses to suggest they're not as bad as their record suggests, but at some point, those close losses have to turn into close wins.
17. Stanford Cardinal
Last Season's Record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
Meanwhile... Stanford *was* as bad as their record suggested they were, if not worse. If there is any reason to be intrigued by the Cardinal in 2024, it's that they bring back a whopping 72 letterman and have one of the best wide receivers in the ACC in Elic Ayomanor. Other than than, head coach Troy Taylor has a very steep rebuild ahead of him as he enters year two and his team enters the ACC.
(Photo via Ken Ruinard - USA TODAY Sports)
