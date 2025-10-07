NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Tumble After Falling Under .500
Every five or so weeks, I get a reminder of why I love professional football so much. This week, it came from the broadcast booth. I’ve been on record that I think the top end of broadcasting has become a twinge smarmy and exclusive, making the listener feel like they are sitting outside of some velvet rope in the freezing cold watching the beautiful people go by.
But Eric Collins jumping into a Panthers game and screaming half the time like he was fronting an emo band was absolutely incredible. This tilt, which was supposed to be on the complete outer reaches of the NFL universe, turned out to be a 17-point comeback victory and Collins beautifully set the tone by making every call like it was his last.
Enjoy and get ready for the Power Rankings.
1. Detroit Lions (4–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last week’s result: beat Bengals, 37–24
This week: at Chiefs
We can start getting cynical this time of year, especially if our team, or fantasy lineup, or both is already in the toilet. But David Montgomery getting to play in front of his sister for the first time was incredible.
Anyway, the Lions are playing with steam right now and the running game is still rounding into form.
2. Buffalo Bills (4–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last week’s result: lost to Patriots, 23–20
This week: at Falcons
I’m not sure about you, but I have a newfound amount of respect for Josh Allen, who appears to call an opponent a horrible name, but does so after he removes the helmet protecting him from any real consequences. He may have gotten himself into trouble by rumbling into needless run situations against a Patriots team that was equipped to handle it defensively, but that may just be his style.
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 21–17
This week: at Giants
Kevin Patullo called 18 pass plays for AJ Brown or Devonta Smith over the lifespan of a game plan that saw Jalen Hurts throw 38 times. And now he’s in hot water for rushing Saquon Barkley only six times. The Eagles’ interior line is struggling to block effectively and it’s throwing off the team’s entire rhythm. They are good enough to beat the Giants on Thursday while this gets sorted out.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last week’s result: beat Seahawks, 38–35
This week: vs. 49ers
The Buccaneers won a playoff-style game against the Seahawks this past weekend, traveling across the country and surviving a nearly flawless passing performance (with some luck) by Sam Darnold and one of the best explosive passing offenses in the NFL. Baker Mayfield became the first quarterback in NFL history with more than 375 passing yards and fewer than five incompletions. Unreal.
5. Indianapolis Colts (4–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10
Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 40–6
This week: vs. Cardinals
Here’s a column on the Colts, Shane Steichen and why he is the one coach out of the three who received do-or-die notices after the end of last season that is thriving. Here’s a hint: it’s because he was given the tools to do what he’s good at, with players who are also good.
6. San Francisco 49ers (4–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: beat Rams, 26–23
This week: at Buccaneers
After receiving a fair number of texts, X posts, Instagram comments and more about why I put the 49ers at No. 7 last week, I feel like a win over the Rams with Mac Jones and a handful of bodies the team called in via DoorDash has put the conversation to bed for now. This is a really, really well coached football team and Jones has serious guts.
7. Washington Commanders (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12
Last week’s result: beat Chargers, 27–10
This week: vs. Bears
While the Chargers are a tough opponent to gauge right now, having lost to the hapless Giants the week prior, Jayden Daniels looked phenomenal in his return and had two of the best throws of the weekend—one to Luke McCaffrey and another to Deebo Samuel. Tying in the run game will pay dividends against the tougher opponents.
8. Seattle Seahawks (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6
Last week’s result: lost to Buccaneers, 38–35
This week: at Jaguars
Mike Macdonald called one of the most clinical and devastating blitzes I’ve seen this year. If the Seahawks were able to tackle more effectively against Tampa Bay we might be talking about a major statement victory. That was the difference between a win and loss on Sunday.
9. Los Angeles Rams (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5
Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 26–23
This week: at Ravens
The Rams are blessed with a get-right game against Cooper Rush and the husk of the Baltimore Ravens in order to recover from Thursday night’s debacle. Of course, the reality of their situation stings more with time. All of their losses have boiled down to some kind of issue with the field goal or extra point units. We get into a little bit of that here.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last week’s result: beat Chiefs, 31–28
This week: vs. Seahawks
In my quarter season awards post, I legitimately had an argument (with myself) about Devin Lloyd being in the early defensive player of the year conversation. His 99-yard interception return against Patrick Mahomes was all of my argument rolled into one. Incredible read, athleticism and reaction. Thank goodness he’s found a defensive coordinator who knows how to play him.
11. Denver Broncos (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last week’s result: beat Eagles, 21–17
This week: at Jets
The Broncos and Courtland Sutton in particular went after the largely avoided Quinyon Mitchell on Sunday with, according to NextGenStats, three catches for 64 yards alone in the fourth quarter. That’s more than Mitchell has given up to a single wide receiver in a game all year.
12. Kansas City Chiefs (2–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 31–28
This week: vs. Lions
The confidence and vigor we saw out of the Chiefs in the first half against Jacksonville was scary—as was how small the Chiefs looked when Trevor Lawrence converted into Hulk Mode. This entire team looked like it spent a week in a rejuvenative Matthew Stafford airstream bus—but the effects only lasted two quarters.
13. Green Bay Packers (2–1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11
Last week’s result: idle
This week: vs. Bengals
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (3–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14
Last week’s result: idle
This week: vs. Browns
Off the bye, the Steelers have the Browns and Bengals before their schedule ratchets up significantly in terms of difficulty. Padding the win total could help the team stave off a disastrous AFC North for the long haul.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9
Last week’s result: lost to Commanders, 27–10
This week: at Dolphins
Omarion Hampton going to injured reserve this early in the season is a big body blow to the Chargers, especially given the all-around promise he offered this offense as a capable check-down option. Justin Herbert is the fourth-most pressured quarterback in the NFL at the moment, a prospect that may not improve if Jim Harbaugh can’t conjure up another few capable backs.
16. Minnesota Vikings (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 20
Last week’s result: beat Browns, 21–17
This week: idle
Carson Wentz willing himself back on the field to lead a touchdown drive with almost none of his regular complement of starting offensive linemen was impressive, as were some of the underlying play calls from Kevin O’Connell that kept the team afloat on this endless European roadtrip. Now, linebacker Blake Cashman and lineman Donovan Jackson will rejoin the team at practice.
17. New England Patriots (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 24
Last week’s result: beat Bills, 23–20
This week: at Saints
It’s going to be difficult to properly contextualize what Sunday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills meant for Mike Vrabel and the rebuilding process. We left in awe of Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez—and we hoped that Stefon Diggs continues to bring this kind of juice against teams he didn’t formerly play for.
18. Houston Texans (2–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 44–10
This week: idle
I understand the ridiculous self-seriousness of the NFL, having covered the league for 15 seasons now. And I can say with absolute confidence that Jaylin Noel, scoring his first NFL touchdown on an unremarkable bootleg and then doing the Ray Lewis dance in a romp of the Ravens was one of the funniest things I have ever witnessed. Go off, king. I hope you got your ball back.
19. Chicago Bears (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 17
Last week’s result: idle
This week: at Commanders
With the Bears on bye, I’ve been spinning this puppy on repeat. Allez, Ben Johnson!
20. Dallas Cowboys (2–2–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 21
Last week’s result: beat Jets, 37–22
This week: at Panthers
The Cowboys hired Klayton Adams away from the Arizona Cardinals and turned into the most efficient running team in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals turned into literally the least efficient rushing team in the NFL. Sometimes, the simplest conclusion is the most accurate one. Adams, a mainstay on my rising coaches list, could be leaving Dallas sooner rather than later, too.
21. Baltimore Ravens (1–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13
Last week’s result: lost to Texans, 44–10
This week: vs. Rams
On an appearance with my friends at Heed the Call this week, I joked that the Ravens should run Wildcat with Derrick Henry this week against the Rams in order to keep that defense off the field. The deeper into the week I get, I’m realizing that I don’t think I was kidding.
22. Arizona Cardinals (2–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 18
Last week’s result: lost to Titans, 22–21
This week: at Colts
Full column on Arizona’s historically bad loss to the Titans this past weekend. My major question is how badly it will linger. This was a series of undressings, not just one memorable mistake. Even if Emari Demercado hangs on to that football and scores, that was still not going to be a pleasant rewatch on Monday.
23. Atlanta Falcons (2–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 19
Last week’s result: idle
This week: vs. Bills
The Atlanta Falcons emerge from the bye week as a top 10 defense across most trustable metrics, rounding out with one of the best quarterback pressure rates in football. As long as this holds true, and Bijan Robinson stays healthy, this team remains in the hunt.
24. Cincinnati Bengals (2–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 22
Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 37–24
This week: at Packers
Another reason why I rediscovered my love of football on Sunday: Jake Browning rose from the dead and rifled one of the most absurdly awesome touchdown passes of the season to breathe life into my dormant fantasy team.
25. Cleveland Browns (1–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 29
Last week’s result: lost to Vikings, 21–17
This week: at Steelers
Dillon Gabriel is the only quarterback to throw for more than two touchdowns in a game against this Vikings defense. I think Kevin Stefanski called this game like he would for a more experienced passer and Gabriel didn’t look wobbly in the slightest.
26. Carolina Panthers (2–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 32
Last week’s result: beat Dolphins, 27–24
This week: vs. Cowboys
More Eric Collins…but basketball this time. Charlotte, take care of your man.
27. New Orleans Saints (1–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 30
Last week’s result: beat Giants, 26–14
This week: vs. Patriots
I am legitimately happy for Spencer Rattler, who, yes, took 11 starts to win his first game but in the process has looked better than 30-40% of NFL starting quarterbacks. While we could be waiting for the pumpkin turn, Rattler has improved in all major categories over the same sample size from last year and is making powerhouse throws with regularity.
28. Las Vegas Raiders (1–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 26
Last week’s result: lost to Colts, 40–6
This week: vs. Titans
I think this is a Geno Smith problem and not a Chip Kelly problem. But I also think this becomes a Chip Kelly problem if he cannot figure out a way to minimize the Smith problem. Smith has one of the lowest catchable deep ball rates in the NFL—but how much of that is a reflection of the fact that this team still really needs pass catching weapons (and looked good going deep to Ashton Jeanty last week).
29. New York Giants (1–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 25
Last week’s result: lost to Saints, 26–14
This week: vs. Eagles
I said it on The MMQB podcast this week with Albert Breer and I’ll say it again: I was far, far more disappointed in the Giants failing to clamp down on Spencer Rattler with an 11-point lead than I was a bunch of young kids turning the ball over. No sacks. One QB hit in four quarters with an elite pass rush.
30. Tennessee Titans (1–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 31
Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 22–21
This week: at Raiders
Let’s remove the absolutely ridiculous interception-turned-touchdown: Cam Ward had an elite fourth quarter performance that included nearly 200 passing yards and a handful of the best throws we saw all weekend. I’m starting to get the Patrick Mahomes-lite comparisons.
31. Miami Dolphins (1–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 27
Last week’s result: lost to Panthers, 27–24
This week: vs. Chargers
The loss to Carolina, after how painful that Panthers offense looked at the beginning of the game, was as close to inexcusable as one gets in sports. I’m totally against the martyrdom culture that the NFL creates, and Mike McDaniel has worn his failures admirably here, but like the Arizona loss to Tennessee, this is one that is nearly impossible to digest.
32. New York Jets (0–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 28
Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 37–22
This week: vs. Broncos
Aaron Glenn has the displeasure of being the first Jets coach to start 0–5. While this drags the team down into a familiar narrative—one that each coach since Rex Ryan has been hired to amend—he is not bending on any meaningful changes. While that may seem foolish, I think it’s a refreshing clap back to an owner who forced way, way too many of those on his previous coaching staff.