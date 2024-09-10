ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just two weeks into the 2024 college football season and we've already seen chaos amongst the ACC.
Things haven't changed at the very tip top of the conference, but beyond the top three in the league, it's position shuffling galore. Some teams are making pushes to the top half of the conference, while others seeing their status bottom out. And we've yet to hit the meat of ACC play.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following two weeks of football? Check out our week three ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 2 Result: W, 56-9 vs. Florida A&M
It's easy to look like a juggernaut against a team like FAMU, but man, Miami looks the part. QB Cam Ward might be an early Heisman Trophy candidate, their run game looks great, and that defense is ferocious. Again, they haven't play super stout defense, but they got the job done.
2. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 2 Result: W, 49-14 vs. Jacksonville State
Speaking of getting the job done, that what Louisville has done so far against inferior competition. Jax State had a smidge of momentum in the second quarter, but other than that, the Cardinals rolled over the Gamecocks in every regard. If QB Tyler Shough can stay healthy, this is a team that has the makings of a conference contender.
3. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 2 Result: W, 66-20 vs. Appalachian State
It's clear that Clemson was taking out their anger from the Georgia loss on poor App State. The Tigers took a 42-0 lead just in just *17* on-field minutes, and that offense looked like they were trying to make a point. It's just App State, but if Clemson can get QB Cade Klubnik and Co. to perform like this on a regular basis, they can easily win the ACC
4. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 2-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 2 Result: W, 56-0 vs. Duquesne
Yes, Boston College played an FCS team. But on the heels of claiming a massive top-10 road victory, the Eagles didn't rest on their laurels, and put their foot on the throat of Duquesne. QB Thomas Castellanos is a big play waiting to happen, and that defense continues to look much improved.
5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 2-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 2 Result: L, 31-28 at Syracuse
Well, Georgia Tech's time in the AP Top 25 sure didn't last long. It was shocking to see their high-powered offense has as much trouble as they did, especially on the ground. Even more surprising was that fact that the defense - which looked improved over the first two weeks of the season - get absolutely carved up.
6. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 0-2, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 2 Result: Bye Week
Thank god for the bye week, because Florida State certainly needed to do some soul searching after their 0-2 start. Alarm bells are already going off in Tallahassee, but if the Noles somehow struggle against Mike Norvell's old team in Memphis, it's really time to sound the alarm.
7. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 2-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 2 Result: L, 18-15 vs. BYU
I'll be honest, I really thought that SMU was going to be a lot better in year one with the ACC. Their defense is okay, but that offense - especially the offensive line - looks terrible to start the year. I'm especially surprised by Preston Stone's seeming lack of confidence.
8. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 2 Result: W, 21-14 at Auburn
On the other hand, fellow ACC newcomer Cal has looked much better than I expected. Even with their best player in Jaydn Ott limited, QB Fernando Mendoza and that Golden Bears defense were able to make up for it and grab an impressive road win against fringe top-25 Auburn. Forcing five turnovers is an incredible feat that deserves recognition.
9. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 2-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 2 Result: W, 31-28 vs. Georgia Tech
I didn't know what to think about Syracuse after their first game against Ohio (not State). After upsetting Georgia Tech, one thing is certainly clear: QB Kyle McCord can SLING IT, and the rest of that offense looks dangerous. Now if only they can work on their defense and special teams.
10. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 2 Result: L, 51-10 vs. Tennessee (Neutral)
My god, NC State. I get that Tennessee has the ingredients to potentially make a push for the College Football Playoff. But there's no other words to describe the Wolfpack's performance - on either side of the ball - other than lackluster. QB Grayson McCall doesn't look ready for the P4, and that defense looks slow.
11. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 2 Result: W, 38-20 vs. Charlotte
UNC just can't dodge the injury bug. First QB Max Johnson goes down for the season, then RB Omarion Hampton suffers a leg injury vs. Charlotte. At least new starting QB Conner Harrell looks solid, and their defense seems fine for the moment. Time will tell what their ceiling is.
12. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 2 Result: W, 31-14 vs. Marshall
Virginia Tech might have won this game, but don't let the final score fool you. They were neck-and-neck with Marshall up until the final minutes of the third quarter, and needed RB Bhaysul Tuten and QB Kyron Drones to flip a switch in the second half to pull away. The Hokies were a trendy pick to be an ACC dark horse, but will they finish in the top half of the league at this rate?
13. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 2 Result: W, 26-20 (2OT) at Northwestern
It definitely was not the prettiest game, but a win is a win. QB Maalik Murphy played a massive role in the Blue Devils finding a way to claim victory, but someone on the offense besides WR Jordan Moore will have to step up. Especially if RB Jaquez Moore has to miss time.
14. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 2 Result: W, 28-27 at Cincinnati
Like they say, it's not about how you start, it's how you finish. Trailing by 21 points to *this* Cincinnati team is putrid by itself, but kudos to Pitt for finding a way to storm back. QB Eli Holstein and RB Desmond Reid seem comfortable leading the offensive charge, they just have to get their defense in order if they are to win any games in the ACC.
15. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 2-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 2 Result: W, 31-30 at Wake Forest
Virginia is in the same boat that Pitt in. This is probably a team that won't win a ton this year and might even wind up dismissing their head coach, but they deserve credit for overcoming a 13-point fourth quarter deficit on the road. QB Anthony Colandrea is an exciting, albeit imperfect, player to watch.
16. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 2 Result: W, 41-7 vs. Cal Poly
Stanford might not get many wins this seasons (thanks to both their schedule and their own team), so enjoy this one. QB Ashton Daniels and the Cardinal's offense as a whole looked okay, but Stanford got a surprising boost from their defense and special teams. Which will likely be a rarity.
17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 1-1, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 2 Result: L, 31-30 vs. Virginia
Wake Forest's offense? Seems pretty good after QB Hank Bachmeier and RB Demon Claiborne got pretty much anything they wanted. The problem? The Demon Deacons' defense is putrid, and single-handedly gave up a two-score lead in the fourth.
(Photo via John Reed - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X