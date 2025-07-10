ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Preseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly in the rear view mirror. College football is just over a month from making its triumphant return, and with that will come what is shaping up to be an exciting and intriguing in the ACC.
2024 was a transformative year for the league. Not only did it mark the first year for Cal, Stanford and SMU, but the conference made the switch to a division-less format to decide who will be heading to the ACC Championship Game. As such, there were plenty of storylines.
Defending champion Florida State completely bottomed out, newcomer SMU went undefeated in ACC play to earn a trip to Charlotte, only for Clemson to snatch victory from them. Both the Tigers and Mustangs also made the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
Clemson is a heavy favorite to repeat as ACC champions, but the race to get to the conference championship will be an interesting one to monitor. Miami, SMU or Louisville could easily challenge the reigning champs, while there are a few dark horse picks that could string together a season worthy of potentially fighting for the ACC crown.
So where do things currently stand in the conference with the 2025 season fast approaching? Check out our preseason ACC power rankings below:
1. Clemson Tigers
Last Season's Record: 10-4 (7-1 ACC)
Following a few "down years" by their lofty standards, it appears that Clemson has rounded back into national championship form. Coming off of a season where they were able to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff, the Tigers are by far and away the preseason favorite to win the ACC. They are stacked to the gills with talent, headlined by a plethora of elite home-grown guys like QB Cade Klubnik, DT Peter Woods and CB Avieon Terrell. They might have gone one-and-done in the CFP, but Dabo Swinney's squad can easily contend for a title, much less the ACC.
2. Miami Hurricanes
Last Season's Record: 10-3 (6-2 ACC)
As far as who will likely meet Clemson in Charlotte, Miami is the odd-on favorite. The Hurricanes nearly made the ACC Championship Game last season, going 9-0 before losing three of their final four games. No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward and several others have moved on, but Mario Cristobal and The U still has the horses to contend for the ACC and make the CFP. QB Carson Beck comes over from Georgia to guide an offense that, while it lost a lot, has great supporting cast. However, can DE Rueben Bain and that portal-infused defense take a step forward under a new DC?
3. SMU Mustangs
Last Season's Record: 11-3 (8-0 ACC)
Despite being one last-ditch Clemson drive away from winning the ACC and got absolutely thumped at Penn State in the CFP, SMU had a great first year in the ACC, and enters 2025 with hopes that they can do it again. Kevin Jennings might have seen ghosts in Happy Valley and the Mustangs do lose some impact pieces on offense, but he's still one of the league's best quarterbacks, and Rhett Lashlee is a masterful coach on that side of the ball. The biggest question in Dallas is how their defense, which was the best in the ACC last season, will fair after losing most of their starters.
4. Louisville Cardinals
Last Season's Record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)
Rounding out the main crop of teams who could meet Clemson in the ACC title game is Louisville. They might have missed out on making a return trip to Charlotte last season after going in 2023, but they were just a few possessions away from running the table in ACC play. Offensively, Jeff Brohm's Cardinals could be one of the best in the league, led by dynamic RB Isaac Brown and USC transfer QB Miller Moss. Their ceiling could be determined by their defense, which was underwhelming last season and loses multiple starters - although it does sport a handful of impact guys like LB Stanquan Clark and DE Clev Lubin.
5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Last Season's Record: 7-6 (5-3 ACC)
Georgia Tech is my dark horse pick to make the ACC Championship Game. For starters, QB Haynes King, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford headline an offense that should be, at minimum, a top-five offense in the ACC. On top of that, the Yellow Jackets' defense took a massive step forward, and they bring back several starters on that side of the ball, such as LB Kyle Efford and CB Ahmari Harvey. Then you factor in Brent Key's ability to spring upsets, and you have the ingredients for a team that has the potential to really turn some heads in 2025.
6. Pitt Panthers
Last Season's Record: 7-6 (3-5 ACC)
It's not how you start, it's how you finish. Well... Pitt started the 2024 season with hopes of winning the ACC after starting 7-0, only to then lose their final six games. However, the Panthers do head into 2025 with expectations. Defense is where Pat Narduzzi shines, and this side of the ball - anchored by a phenomenal LB duo in Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles - has the potential to be among the best in the ACC. Then over on offense, QB Eli Holstein comes back after playing a big role in Pitt's 7-0 start, as does APB Desmond Reid. The rest of their offense might not be super noteworthy, but Pitt has the overall potential to make a run.
7. Florida State Seminoles
Last Season's Record: 2-10 (1-7 ACC)
There's disappointing, there's underwhelming, and then there's what Florida State did last year. Yes, the Seminoles put together a ghastly 2024 season after winning the ACC in 2023, but they *should* be in line for a bounce back season. They might have lost some impact guys to the portal and NFL, but they did a great job bringing in talent. Between USC WR Duce Robinson, Nebraska DE James Williams Jr. and several others, FSU supplements a roster with solid talent with the ACC's second-best portal class. Now, if only Mike Norvell can get new QB Thomas Castellanos to not poke the bear...
8. Duke Blue Devils
Last Season's Record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)
Mike Elko might have left for Texas A&M, but under former Miami head coach Manny Diaz, Duke put together a surprisingly good 2024 campaign. They were much better on defense than expected, and this unit features a good mix of returners such as DE Wesley Williams, and starting transfer newcomers like S Caleb Weaver. Offensively, star Tulane QB Darian Mensah transferred in, and behind an improved offensive line, the Blue Devils could be in line to take a step forward on offense - although they are lacking in experienced skill position playes.
9. Virginia Tech Hokies
Last Season's Record: 6-7 (4-4 ACC)
Virginia Tech was picked by many last preseason to be a dark horse ACC contender, only to start the year 2-3 and end the season losing four of five. They added guys like RB Terion Stewart and WR Donovan Greene in the portal, but the Hokies' offense will only go as far as QB Kyron Drones will take them, and he regressed big time last season. While VT loses impact defenders like Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Aeneas Peebles and Dorian Strong, it's still a unit that has potential on paper - especially under a new DC. Head coach Brent Pry has the talent to have a winning season, he just has to put it together.
10. NC State Wolfpack
Last Season's Record: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)
Like Virginia Tech, NC State also generated some dark horse ACC title buzz, only to finish with a losing season. That being said, while the Wolfpack might not be in that position right now, there is potential. The offense was lackluster in 2024, but QB C.J. Bailey flashed some good things, as did returning RB Hollywood Smothers and a few pass catchers. However, their defense was uncharacteristically putrid, and it's a unit that also lost a lot of their top players. If new DC D.J. Eliot can shape this unit back into their typically dominant form under head coach Dave Doeren, then perhaps NC State could be formidable in 2025.
11. North Carolina Tar Heels
Last Season's Record: 6-6 (3-5 ACC)
North Carolina made headlines (and continues to do so) when they hired Bill Belichick to replace Mack Brown as the head coach. But what will his first season in Chapel Hill yield? At minimum, the Tar Heels will at least be somewhat talented, bringing in the No. 3 portal class in the ACC, headlined by guys like QB Gio Lopez, CB Thaddius Dixon and LB Khmori House. The defense in theory should be better, but that's only because it was among the worst in the ACC. Offensively UNC has potential, but there's a lot of changeover there with not a ton of experience. However, Belichick is one of the best coaches in NFL history, and that shouldn't be discounted.
12. Boston College Eagles
Last Season's Record: 7-6 (4-4 ACC)
Year one under head coach Bill O'Brien certainly had its ups and downs, but Boston College was still able to get to a bowl at the end of the day. For year two, the offense might not light the world on fire, but it should be a lot more stable. The Eagles have two solid options at QB in Grayson James and Alabama transfer Dylan Longeran, and the supporting cast here at the skill positions and in the trenches are serviceable. They do lose star DE Donovan Ezeiruaku over on defense, but do bring back several impact starters on a defense that was fifth in the ACC. BC could be in line to at least match their win total based on stability and continuity alone.
13. Syracuse Orange
Last Season's Record: 10-3 (5-3 ACC)
First year head coach Fran Brown was a revelation for Syracuse, guiding them to their first 10-win season since 2018. However, while he has a bright future, year two could be a bit rocky. They lose QB Kyle McCord, TE Trebor Pena, TE Oronde Gadsden and several others from that electric offense that was top-ten nationally. Then they lose seven of their top ten tacklers from a defense that ranked in the bottom half of the league. Sure, guys like QB Steve Angeli and CB Duce Chestnut could help Brown rally the troops for each side of the ball. But this feels like a year where the Orange take a step back.
14. California Golden Bears
Last Season's Record: 6-7 (2-6 ACC)
"Close but no cigar" was the story of California's 2024 season for the most part, as they lost their first four ACC games by a combined nine points. Adding insult to injury, the Golden Bears lost a ton on offense to the transfer portal, including QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), RB Jadyn Ott (Oklahoma) and multiple other pieces. Cal does have a solid defense, anchored Cade Uluave Jr. and a stout linebacking corps, but that's really all they have going for them. Add in a power struggle between Cal's donors, HC Justin Wilcox and new GM Ron Rivera, and things could get ugly if not careful.
15. Virginia Cavaliers
Last Season's Record: 5-7 (3-5 ACC)
Year three under Tony Elliott started on a promising note after Virginia began the 2024 season at 4-1, but they fell apart down the stretch. Their outlook for 2025 isn't super promising, either. QB Chandler Morris was very productive last season at North Texas, but the Cavaliers lost their top four players by yards from scrimmage, and their offensive line was one of the worst in the ACC. They did use their No. 4 portal class in the league to address needs at defense and should be much better here, but it's hard to worse than what they were last year defensively. Elliott might be on the hottest seat in the ACC.
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Last Season's Record: 4-8 (2-5 ACC)
It wasn't too long ago that Wake Forest was in the mix to compete for the ACC, but those days seem to be long behind them. Mostly because of a defense that was by far the worst in the conference, and on paper, it didn't seem to get much better. There is some intrigue on offense thanks to underrated RB Demond Claiborne and an okay offensive line, especially now that the slow mesh offense is gone. Dave Clawson usually does a good job at getting the best out of his players, but this is a tall task even for him.
17. Stanford Cardinal
Last Season's Record: 3-9 (2-6 ACC)
Stanford was able to upset Syracuse and Louisville, but that's where all the positives from the last year end. The Cardinal were one of the worst power conference teams in college football last season, and if HC Troy Taylor didn't get fired for off-the-field reasons, the on-field product was starting to merit it. 14 starters are back, but that doesn't mean much when the team is this bad. Considering that former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stepped in to be the interim for the season, it almost seems like a bridge year to whatever lies for the future.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky