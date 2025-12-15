Report: Louisville QB Brady Allen to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While we still have some time until the transfer portal actually opens, defections from the Louisville football program are starting to trickle out.

Quarterback Brady Allen plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

Per Thamel, despite being currently being a redshirt junior, Allen has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He was granted a medical redshirt from the 2023 season.

Allen is the second Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal, following safety Daeh McCullough. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal caller spent the 2025 season as the co-backup to Miller Moss, and took passing reps in only two games. He started the second half of the season-opener against Eastern Kentucky, going 6-for-9 for 69 yards, along with his first career touchdown pass plus an interception. When Moss was forced to miss the game at SMU, Deuce Adams got the start while Allen played just two drives. He finished that game going 2-for-3 for six yards and a pick.

Allen has spent the last three seasons Louisville, originally following head coach Jeff Brohm after he came over from Purdue. However, he never ascended higher than fourth on the depth chart during his first two seasons as a Cardinal, with his lone pass attempt during this time being a seven-yard throw in the 2023 home opener vs. Murray State. He also entered the portal last offseason, only to eventually withdraw and return for the 2025 season.

The Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern product was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, ranked as high as the No. 131 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals. During his true freshman year in 2022 at Purdue, his lone action was going 1-for-3 for eight yards vs. Indiana State.

In their third regular season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 8-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will wrap up the 2025 season with a matchup against Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST

(Photo of Brady Allen: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

