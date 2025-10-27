ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With roughly a month left in the regular season, the Atlantic Coast Conference title race has clear favorites, but also is still fairly open.
While both Georgia Tech and Virginia have had close calls, they still have yet to take a loss in conference play. Considering they don't play each other, both teams control their own destiny in terms of getting to Charlotte.
But there are plenty of other teams waiting in the wings should either the Yellow Jackets or Cavaliers slip up. Louisville is still in the AP Top 25 as a one-loss team. Pitt has made a massive charge up the standings over the last month. Miami is favored in all of their remaining games as well.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following nine weeks of football? Check out our week 10 ACC power rankings below:
1. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 8-0, 5-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 9 Result: W, 41-16 vs. Syracuse
Georgia Tech needed this kind of performance. In their past two games against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, they looked far from their best, and even to the point where they appeared vulnerable. Well, they looked anything but vulnerable against Syracuse. QB Haynes King continues to dazzle, and could even be in the Heisman Trophy discussion at this point.
2. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 7-1, 4-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 9 Result: W/OT, 17-16 at North Carolina
No team in the ACC has more luck than Virginia right now. That's now three wins in overtime for the Cavaliers, and they're probably lucky that this game went to overtime. UVA's offense - especially their ground game - was far from impressive. Though their defense made up for, including on the final play where UNC was inches from winning
3. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 6-1, 3-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 9 Result: W, 38-24 vs. Boston College
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has been prone to post-big game letdowns, and it nearly happened again. Fortunately for them, that defense continues to be one of the best in the ACC, and their ground game - powered by star running back Isaac Brown - is finally starting to get going. The Cardinals are still very much in the ACC title mix.
4. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 6-1, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 9 Result: W, 42-7 vs. Stanford
In the first half, it was starting to look like Miami was going to lay the mother of all goose eggs after going into halftime tied with Stanford. Then the Hurricanes remembered that they have way more talent all across the board. RB Mark Fletcher Jr. had a career day, QB Carson Beck looked much better, as did that defense for the The U.
5. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 6-2, 4-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 9 Result: W, 53-34 vs. NC State
Pitt had looked like an unstoppable force for the last month or so. True freshman Mason Heintschel has been a revelation at quarterback, and that offense has been rolling even with RB Desmond Reid not at full health. This game was a rare misstep for the defense, but NC State has a good defense. Had the Panthers not lost to Louisville, they could be a ranked squad right now.
6. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 4-3, 3-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 9 Result: Bye Week
The bye week came at a good time for Duke. Their previous game vs. Georgia Tech was a tremendous disappointment considering they arguably out-played the Jackets, and it helps them regroup ahead of their big matchup at Clemson.
7. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 5-3, 3-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 9 Result: L, 13-12 at Wake Forest
Just when it seemed that SMU could make a run towards potentially contending for the ACC, they do this. Don't get me wrong, Wake Forest has been steadily improving. But the Mustangs' once prolific offense just struggled all day long, despite their defense keeping them in the game.
8. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 3-4, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 9 Result: Bye Week
The final stretch of games has a chance to make-or-break Dabo Swinney's future at Clemson. It was previously unheard of for the Tigers to lose at Death Valley, and that's already happened three times. Not to mention they have a pair of tough road games left against Louisville and South Carolina.
9. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 4-4, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 9 Result: L, 53-34 at Pitt
On one hand, that NC State offense saw a return to their electric form after they were shut down at Notre Dame. But once again, that incredibly porous defense just could not stop a nosebleed, giving up north of 500 yard. It's jarring to see a Wolfpack defense so bad since they've usually been so good under Dave Doeren.
10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 5-2, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 9 Result: W, 13-12 vs. SMU
While Wake Forest might not be in the thick of the ACC title race, they have been slowly building momentum. They had narrow losses to NC State and Georgia Tech, and now they're on a three-game winning streak thanks primarily to their defensive efforts. Jake Dickert could get the Demon Deacons bowling in year one.
11. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 3-5, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 9 Result: W/OT, 42-34 vs. Cal
I have to commend Virginia Tech's mental resolve. Despite starting 0-3 and their head coach being fired, they haven't quit. While they definitely still have some issues, they were able to show their potential against Cal - especially on offense and from QB Kyron Drones after a five-touchdown day. Maybe interim Philip Mongomery could be the answer?
12. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 5-3, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 9 Result: L/OT, 42-34 at Virginia Tech
Cal has played some of the most inconsistent football that I can recall. One game, the offense will be clicking while the defense will be a mess, and the next game it will be the opposite. Against Virginia Tech, it was the Golden Bears' defense to disappoint. You know it's bad when the head coach publicly calls out how bad that side of the ball was.
13. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 3-5, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 9 Result: L, 42-7 at Miami
Well... at least Stanford made it interesting for a half. I was starting to believe that maybe, just maybe, the Cardinal could pull of the massive upset. But then reality set in, and Stanford's defense just couldn't keep carrying an offense that could barely move the football.
14. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 3-4, 0-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 9 Result: Bye Week
You know things are bad when the athletic director has to come out and publicly back up the head coach. That's exactly what happened with Florida State AD Michael Alford and head coach Mike Norvell. Although, Alford's vote of confidence was just for this season, and reports are already leaking out that Norvell could be fired sooner.
15. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-5, 1-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 9 Result: L, 41-16 at Georgia Tech
Another day, another dismal showing for the Syracuse offense. It was going to be a rebuilding year anyways for the Orange and it doesn't help that they've had to go to their backup quarterback. But they've averaged just 12.5 point over their last four games since knocking off Clemson in Death Valley. Maybe they'll step up next week against UNC.
16. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 2-5, 0-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 9 Result: L/OT, 17-16 vs. Virginia
For as much that has gone wrong for North Carolina this season, this could have been the chance to start building something. The Tar Heels came just inches away from knocking off Virginia, but ultimately, the gamble to go for two in overtime didn't pay off. Though Bill Belichick and Co. have a couple opportunities left to avoid going winless in league play.
17. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-7, 0-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 9 Result: L, 38-24 at Louisville
You gotta hand it to Boston College: They came in with a clear gameplan against Louisville, and it very nearly worked. However, that putrid defense and a litany of injuries, once again, proved too much to overcome. That was probably Bill O'Brien's best chance to earn an ACC win this season.
