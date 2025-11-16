ACC Football Power Rankings Shuffle After Another Chaotic Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Life in the Atlantic Coast Conference has been chaotic this season, and this past week's crop of games didn't disappoint in that regard.
Georgia Tech had to fight off Boston College to avoid the mother of all upsets. Louisville lost their second straight after starting 7-1, and Pitt was humbled by Notre Dame. Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest continued on their recent surges as well.
But while the race to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game has been wide open for most of the season, it's finally starting to gain some clarity. As of now, there are just four teams left only one loss in conference play, and two of them play each other this weekend.
So where do things currently stand in the conference with two weeks left in the regular season? Check out our week 13 ACC power rankings below:
1. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 9-1, 6-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 12 Result: W, 36-34 at Boston College
On one hand, struggling against a team like Boston College - especially on defense - doesn't inspire much confidence. But at the same time, QB Haynes King and that Georgia Tech offense look like they can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Heisman Trophy talks could be back on for King.
2. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 9-2, 6-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 12 Result: W, 34-17 at Duke
Considering how volatile Duke has been this season, this had potential to be a trap game for Virginia. To the Cavaliers credit, while they have had trouble putting teams away at times, this was a game that was never seriously in doubt. Now, they're on the precipice of making the league's title game.
3. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 7-3, 5-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Considering the chaos around them in the ACC, the bye came at a very good time for SMU. After starting the year looking like it could be a lost season, the Mustangs could find themselves going back to Charlotte.
4. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 7-3, 5-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 12 Result: L, 37-15 vs. Notre Dame
Well, maybe it turns out that Pitt's resurgence over the past month had more to do with their schedule than it did true freshman Mason Heintschel. The Panthers were blitzed early by Notre Dame at home, and couldn't quite recover from the early haymaker. At least Pat Narduzzi can regain his focus on ACC games now!
5. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 8-2, 4-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 12 Result: W, 41-7 vs. NC State
What Miami was able to do on the offensive end will generate headline, which makes sense when you put up nearly 600 yards of offense. But holding that prolific NC State offense to just 143 yards is the more impressive feat, if you ask me.
6. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 7-3, 4-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 12 Result: L, 20-19 vs. Clemson
I've never seen a team actively shoot down efforts to take the lead quite like Louisville did against Clemson. Between penalties, special teams miscues and questionable coaching, the fourth quarter was an absolute disasterclass from the Cardinals.
7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 7-3, 4-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 12 Result: W, 28-12 vs. North Carolina
I continue to be impressed with the season first year head coach Jake Dickert has done at Wake Forest. Sure, their schedule hasn't been super hard, but being bowl eligible in year one at a place that is hard to win at is fantastic work. The future is bright for the Demon Deacons.
8. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 5-5, 4-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 12 Result: W, 20-19 at Louisville
While Clemson was basically handed this victory on a silver platter, they at least still was able to squeak out a win. Dabo Swinney's Tigers showed signs of quitting earlier in the season, but now it looks like they might actually make a bowl game.
9. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 5-5, 4-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 12 Result: L, 34-17 vs. Virginia
So... maybe Duke should not have been the favorite in this game. The Blue Devils' defense was torn to shreds on both the ground and through the air, and Darian Mensah and that offense could hardly do anything. Now, the chaos scenario in the ACC had been officially put to bed,
10. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 5-5, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 12 Result: L, 41-7 at Miami
Giving up as much yardage as NC State did wasn't super surprising, considering their defense has been putrid all season. But that prolific Wolfpack offense being absolutely shut down was a bit surprising. At least NC State still has a chance to make a bowl.
11. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 6-4, 3-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Cal has a pair of big time weeks ahead of them that can drastically alter how they view their season. First they have The Game at Stanford, then have a chance to cause some real chaos against SMU. Justin Wilcox and Co. have a real chance to finish extremely strong.
12. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 5-5, 2-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 12 Result: W, 34-14 vs. Virginia Tech
Sure, Florida State took down Virginia Tech convincingly, and that Seminoles offense looked much better than it did last week vs. Clemson. But I still can't help but wonder if Mike Norvell is a dead man walking. These last two weeks could be critical.
13. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 3-7, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 12 Result: L, 34-14 at Florida State
Once upon I time, I thought interim coach Philip Montgomery might actually be the right guy for Virginia Tech. But reality has hit the Hokies hard recently, and the end of the season is almost here. Next stop, James Franklin?
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 4-6, 2-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 12 Result: L, 28-12 at Wake Forest
Well, at least North Carolina looked halfway decent for a few weeks. It still is bewildering that the Tar Heels looked *this* bad in year one under Bill Belichick. He'll probably return for a second season on Chapel Hill, but should he?
15. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 3-7, 2-5 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
Stanford is riding a three-game losing streak right now, and it could get extended to five by season's end. Not only do they host Cal the upcoming week, Notre Dame comes to town for their finale. Not an easy task ahead for interim coach Frank Reich.
16. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-7, 1-6 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 12 Result: Bye Week
As I've stated before, I still think Fran Brown is a good coach and this was likely going to be a rebuilding year for Syracuse. But a six-game losing streak is ugly no matter how you slice it. It doesn't help that they get Notre Dame in South Bend next.
17. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-10, 0-7 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 12 Result: L, 36-34 vs. Georgia Tech
You have to give Boston College credit for nearly pulling off the most stunning ACC upset of the season. But when you give up over 600 yards on the defensive end, you won't win many games. The end of the season can't get here quick enough for the Eagles.
