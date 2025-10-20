ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Week 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a quiet week in the Atlantic Coast Conference the week before, things ramped up a notch this past weekend.
For starters, we got a thrilling Friday night showdown between Miami and Louisville - one which saw the ACC's runaway favorite suffer their first loss of the year. Then we had the showdown between Georgia Tech and Duke in what was a battle of 3-0 teams in league play.
Add in some late charges by Pitt and SMU, as well as Virginia holding on for dear life in a non-con game, and the race to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship is far from being decided.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following seven weeks of football? Check out our week eight ACC power rankings below:
1. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 7-0, 4-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 8 Result: W, 27-18 at Duke
Sometimes you'd rather be lucky than good, and Georgia Tech was a mix of both. Sure, Duke kept shooting themselves in the foot, but the Yellow Jackets made plays as well. QB Haynes King did it all for GT, whether it be on the ground or through the air. Not to mention their defense bent but didn't break against a good offense. Georgia Tech has a clear path to Charlotte.
2. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 6-1, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 8 Result: W, 22-20 vs. Washington State
Virginia sure does love the flair for the dramatic. There was the double OT win over FSU, the overtime win at Louisville, and now a 10-point fourth quarter comeback. Granted, this was against Washington State, but the Cavaliers made plays when they had to. Although it was hard to ignore how "meh" their offense was.
3. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 5-1, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 8 Result: W, 24-21 at Miami
Big game Jeff Brohm strikes again. There might not be a better game day coach against ranked opponents than him, and it's Louisville's gain. That Cardinals defense was incredibly opportunistic against Miami, while WR Chris Bell and RB Isaac Brown are an electric duo. All of a sudden, UofL is back in the ACC title race.
4. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 5-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 8 Result: L, 24-21 vs. Louisville
Well then. The Mario Cristobal effect kicked in a lot sooner than normal for Miami. To be fair, it wasn't completely his fault - although he wasn't great. Canes QB Carson Beck, who at one point was a Heisman Trophy candidate, was absolutely dreadful. Throwing four interceptions is unacceptable at any level, and now The U no longer controls their own destiny.
5. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 5-2, 3-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 8 Result: W, 30-13 at Syracuse
I can't help but wonder if Pitt would be undefeated if they went with Mason Heintschel at QB to start the season. Granted, that side of the ball was hit-or-miss vs. Syracuse, but their defense continues to operate at a high level. They've now won three-in-a row since losing to West Virginia and Louisville.
6. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 4-3, 3-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 8 Result: L, 27-18 vs. Georgia Tech
Duke has to be absolutely kicking themselves after that Georgia Tech game. Between a 98-yard scoop-and-score, a muffed hold on a field goal try, a wide right kick on another attempt and the untimely penalties the Blue Devils just simply could not get out of their own way - again. Duke might not be out of the ACC title race just yet, but they have a lot of work to do.
7. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 5-2, 3-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 8 Result: W, 35-24 at Clemson
A month ago, SMU looked close to dead in the water. Now, they're very much in the conversation to get back to Charlotte. I give QB Kevin Jennings a ton of credit for gutting through an ankle injury to deliver for the Mustangs, as well as that defense for looking much more physical over the last month.
8. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 4-3, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 8 Result: Bye Week
The bye week came at a good time for NC State. In their last few games against power conference competition, the Wolfpack offense had seemed out of sync. Which, when paired with an inconsistent defense, has produced some not great football over the last month.
9. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 5-2, 2-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 8 Result: W, 21-18 vs. North Carolina
Cal might have won, but make no mistake - they got lucky. Their offense, including QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, was incredibly clunky and struggled mightily to move the ball. Had their defense not stepped up (and if UNC hadn't covered the ball in Crisco, apparently), the Golden Bears would have suffered a horrendous loss.
10. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 3-4, 2-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 8 Result: L, 35-24 vs. SMU
As turns out, beating up on inferior teams isn't actually indicative of a turnaround. Yes, Clemson did have Cade Klubnik available. But the Tigers couldn't run the ball, and their defense continued to show major issues - even against a clearly hobbled Kevin Jennings. This season can't end fast enough for Clemson
11. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 3-4, 2-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 8 Result: W, 20-13 vs. Stanford
So... are we sure Frank Reich isn't the man for the Stanford job already? Granted, the Cardinal got exceedingly lucky with that last-second goal line stand, and neither side of the ball was super impressive against a down FSU. But that being said, they still found a way to win.
12. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 3-4, 0-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 8 Result: L, 20-13 at Stanford
Just when you think things can't get any lower for Florida State, the Seminoles say "hold my beer." Even if they didn't get stuffed at the goal line, FSU was incredibly sloppy on both sides of the ball against a significantly shorthanded Stanford team - especially on offense. Mike Norvell, the bell tolls for thee.
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 4-2, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 8 Result: Bye Week
Prior to this bye, Wake Forest looked like they were starting to figure it out. They nearly knocked off Georgia Tech, and got wins over Virginia Tech and Oregon State. First year head coach Jake Dickert is starting to find his footing.
14. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-4, 1-3 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 8 Result: L, 30-13 vs. Pitt
Defensively, Syracuse actually wasn't that bad against Pitt. The bad news? Their offense was putrid this past weekend. QB Rickie Collins doesn't seem very comfortable right now, and leaving that side of the ball stuck in neutral. In fact, the Orange have scored just 24 points during their three-game losing streak.
15. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 2-5, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 8 Result: Bye Week
Another bye week that came at the right time. Virginia Tech won their first two games under interim head coach for Virginia Tech, but their last two games, they looked out of sorts. Maybe Montgomery can use the bye to salvage something.
16. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 2-4, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 8 Result: L, 21-18 at Cal
Ball security. That's it. That's all I need to say about North Carolina this week. On to Virginia.
17. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-6, 0-4 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 8 Result: L, 38-23 vs. UConn
Look, I get that UConn has been much better in recent years. But getting ran off your own field by them is just a pathetic showing by Boston College. That Eagles offense looked okay with another QB change to Grayson James, but that defense, once again, was absolutely torn apart. Could Bill O'Brien be on the hot seat?
