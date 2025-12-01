ACC Football Power Rankings: End of 2025 Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it began, college football's 2025 regular season is now in the rear view mirror.
In the Atlantic Coast Conference, it has been a chaotic race to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game. One one side, we have Virginia, who coming off of a 2024 season where they did not even make a bowl, and have orchestrated a remarkable turnaround.
On the other side? Well, this is where the chaos reigns supreme. Five different schools tied for second place. Because of the ACC's tiebreaker system, Duke, who went just 1-3 in their non-conference slate, earned the second and final spot in the ACC Championship Game.
As you can tell, it was another wild season in the ACC. Whether it was the race to get to Charlotte, or the jockeying for position further down the standings, there were storylines a-plenty this year.
That being said, where do things stand in the conference now that the regular season in the books? Check out our final ACC power rankings below:
1. Virginia Cavaliers
Overall Record: 10-2
Conference Record: 7-1
Preseason Ranking: No. 15
Just an incredible turnaround for Virginia. Head coach Tony Elliott went from being on the hot seat to start the season, to one win away from an ACC title and College Football Playoff berth. This time last year, the Cavaliers were coming off of a 5-7 season.
2. Miami Hurricanes
Overall Record: 10-2
Conference Record: 6-2
Preseason Ranking: No. 2
On one hand, Miami both started and ended the 2025 season very strong. But due to some midseason speed bumps, the 'Canes don't have the chance to go to Charlotte, and they might be on the outside of the CFP looking in.
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Overall Record: 9-3
Conference Record: 6-2
Preseason Ranking: No. 5
Georgia Tech sported one of the most electric offenses in the sport, and Haynes King might end up winning ACC Player of the Year. However, their defense is what ultimately held them back from competing for the league championship.
4. SMU Mustangs
Overall Record: 8-4
Conference Record: 6-2
Preseason Ranking: No. 3
In hindsight, it's hard to follow up a season in which you were the ACC runner-up and made the CFP. But that's nearly what SMU was able to accomplish had they not suffered an excruciating loss in the regular season finale.
5. Pitt Panthers
Overall Record: 8-4
Conference Record: 6-2
Preseason Ranking: No. 6
Sure, Pitt didn't end the season on a good not, losing two of their final three. But once they made the switch to QB Mason Heintschel, the Panthers became a much better team - and they have hope moving forward because of it.
6. Duke Blue Devils
Overall Record: 7-5
Conference Record: 6-2
Preseason Ranking: No. 8
Duke was woefully inconsistant this season on both sides of the ball, there's no doubt about that. But they were able to make it to Charlotte because they played their best football in league play. Still a weird tiebreaker system, if you ask me.
7. Clemson Tigers
Overall Record: 7-5
Conference Record: 4-4
Preseason Ranking: No. 1
This was far from a season that was up to Clemson's normally lofty standards. But after looking like they had quit over the first two months of the season, at least Tigers were able to round back into form in November.
8. Louisville Cardinals
Overall Record: 8-4
Conference Record: 4-4
Preseason Ranking: No. 4
At one point, it was looking like Louisville might snag one of the spot in the ACC Championship and vouch for a spot in the CFP. But after playing with fire for a bulk of the season, their disappointing offense finally cost them dearly.
9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Overall Record: 8-4
Conference Record: 4-4
Preseason Ranking: No. 16
Had it not been for Tony Elliott, Jake Dickert would have been the clear choice for ACC Coach of the Year. He took over a Wake Forest program that had won eight games over the last two season, and matched that total in year one. The future is bright in Winston-Salem.
10. NC State Wolfpack
Overall Record: 7-5
Conference Record: 4-4
Preseason Ranking: No. 10
It's weird to see a Dave Doeren-led NC State team with a potent offense and lackluster defense, but that's exactly what we got in 2025. Doeren might be running it back for next season, but he'll have to fix the Wolfpack's consistency issues.
11. Cal Golden Bears
Overall Record: 7-5
Conference Record: 4-4
Preseason Ranking: No. 14
Offensively, Cal showed a good amount of promise, especially under true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. But when your defense struggles and gives up 31 to your vastly out-matched rival, it's understandable why head coach Justin Wilcox was shown the door.
12. Stanford Cardinal
Overall Record: 4-8
Conference Record: 3-5
Preseason Ranking: No. 17
I have to say, Stanford showed a lot more fight than I expected them to, considering they were playing under an interim head coach. But with Andrew Luck as your GM, maybe things are looking up for the Cardinal.
13. Florida State Seminoles
Overall Record: 5-7
Conference Record: 2-6
Preseason Ranking: No. 7
After starting 3-0 and pulling off a massive upset over Alabama, it was looking like Florida State would rebound from their 2-10 debacle last season. But with the 'Noles winning just two of their final nine games, Mike Norvell might be on the hot seat.
14. Virginia Tech Hokies
Overall Record: 3-9
Conference Record: 2-6
Preseason Ranking: No. 9
Virginia Tech might have had to fire Brent Pry just three games into the season, but they have a bright future. Why? Well, landing James Franklin for the best coaching hire of the cycle is a massive reason why. It won't be long before the Hokies are relevant again.
15. North Carolina Tar Heels
Overall Record: 4-8
Conference Record: 2-6
Preseason Ranking: No. 11
I must've been the only person in the world who thought that Bill Belichick was going to be an absolute disaster for North Carolina. Sure, the Tar Heels had a few one-score losses, but they largely looked like a train wreck. And he's supposed to be the future? At 73 years old?
16. Boston College Eagles
Overall Record: 2-10
Conference Record: 1-7
Preseason Ranking: No. 12
Well, at least Boston College was able to start and end their season in the win column. But a 10-game losing streak in the middle is going to cast some serious doubt on the long term viability of Bill O'Brien's future with the Eagles.
17. Syracuse Orange
Overall Record: 3-9
Conference Record: 1-7
Preseason Ranking: No. 13
Heading into this season, I knew it would be a bit of a rebuild for Fran Brown and Syracuse considering what they lost. But the Orange looked much, much worse than many expected, and ended the year on an eight-game losing streak.
