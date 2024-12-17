Report: Louisville DE Adonijah Green to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive end Adonijah Green plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Chad Simmons. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
Green joined Louisville as one of their highest-rated prospects in the Class of 2022. Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge rusher was regarded as the No. 194 recruit in the 2022 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.
But during his two years with the Cardinals, the Ellenwood, Ga. native didn't see the field as much as you expected him to. He played just four games during his true freshman campaign and logged two tackles, and while he did come off the bench in all 12 games this year, Green finished with just nine tackles, two for loss and a sack.
Green is the 15th Louisville player to announce that he will enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season last weekend, and the 17th overall. So far, the Cardinals have landed six commitments from out of the transfer portal.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. Players have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Adonijah Green via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X