Report: Louisville DE A.J. Green to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just suffered their biggest expected transfer portal defection of the cycle up to this point.

Standout defensive end Adonijah "A.J." Green plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports and first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Green is the second Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the Cardinals' win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl, joining running back Shaun Boykins. He's the fifth scholarship player overall, following safety Daeh McCullough, quarterback Brady Allen and defensive tackle Selah Brown.

Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound edge rusher was a key rotational piece on Louisville's defensive line this season, and put together a career year in the process. Playing in all 13 games while starting the Boca Raton Bowl, Green collected 31 tackles (11 solo), 6.0 for loss, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble for a touchdown. He was third in sacks on the team, as was his his 80.5 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus, and was fifth on the Cards in TFLs.

A native of Atlanta, Green was Louisville's second-highest-ranked commitment in the Class of 2023, coming in as the No. 159 prospect in the cycle per the 247Sports Composite. Following a redshirt year as a true freshman, Green took a step forward in 2024, finishing that season with 12 tackles (eight solo), 3.0 for loss and a sack.

Green ends his career with the Cardinals having collected 45 tackles (21 solo), 9.0 for loss, five sacks, the forced fumble and recovered fumble in 30 total games.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of A.J. Green: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

