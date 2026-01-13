Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Allen Evans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just secured an elite local prospect in the Class of 2027, as Allen Evans has chosen to stay home and play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: Allen Evans

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 182 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity

Top Offers: Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9544 (105th)

Allen Evans' Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Evans has a very good positional frame on him. His height is above average for the corner, and he couples that with an exceptional wingspan/length overall. His muscle tone is in a good spot, especially in his lower body, and he certianly has the capacity to add a lot more muscle/weight moving forward.

Athleticism: For cornerback who has good height and well above average length, Evans has extremely good footwork - both laterally and north-south. He has great burst in all directions because of it, and has good sustained long stride speed to go with it. Play strength is solid, but maybe not great, per se.

Instincts: What stands out the most on Evans' film is his exceptional ball tracking skills. Whether it's early in the play or the ball is closing in on its target, he almost always keeps his eyes on it - even when engaged with a defender. Additionally, he's got incredible closing and reactionary speed, especially when playing downhill. Another area where Evans excels is with his hand fighting when the receiver is deep in his route, as he can very much knock them off their route or make them lose concentration because of it. It also helps that he has great timing when making plays on the ball. While Evans is much more suited for zone coverage than man, he's still very good at staying step-for-step when in man coverage. Not to mention he's also not one to stray away from his assignment.

Polish: When sitting in zone coverage, Evans usually sticks to the boundary and plays with an inside shade, though he does a good job at flipping his hips when his defender breaks outside. He also typically plays a lot of off-man coverage and doesn't press a whole lot, though he makes up for it with how good he is with his hands in the second level. he has shown the ability to fight through blocks to make the tackle and is a very willing tackler overall, but he isn't supremely physical. While Evans can make great plays on the ball, his actual catching ability is hit-or-miss and doesn't generate as many interceptions as you'd like.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is an exceptional pickup for Louisville. Evans not only has a great understanding of the game, but you couple that with his athletic intangibles, and it makes him a deadly asset in zone coverage. You'd like to see him bulk up some and work on his efforts in man, but he is very much a candidate for early playing time.

(Photo of Allen Evans via Instagram)

