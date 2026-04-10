Amid Lengthy Contract Negotiations, Jeff Brohm and Josh Heird Adamant They're Maintaining Positive Relationship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm has long established himself as one of the most underrated coaches in college football. He sports a 28-12 record during his first three years as the head coach at Louisville, is 94-56 as a head coach when you included his time at Purdue and Western Kentucky, and has guided all three programs to at least one appearance in their conference's title game.

Throughout most of last season, Brohm's name routinely came up in various coaching searches. He was even a major target of the respective searches at Penn State and Michigan. The interest from the Nittany Lions was so strong that, as early as November, UofL began to craft the framework for a new contact to stay put. When Brohm publicly rebuked Penn State in early December, it was reported at the time that a new contract "should be finalized in the near future."

Fast forward to the present day, and Brohm's updated contract has still not been finalized. It's not because he left or wants to leave, he's currently in the midst of preparing for his fourth season at his alma mater, guiding the Cardinals through spring practice in advance of a 2026 season that is already generating College Football Playoff buzz.

But nearly half a year after contract negotiations began between Brohm and UofL athletic director Josh Heird, signatures are still not on the (new) dotted line.

"I think the same place he stands," Heird said Thursday when asked where contract negotiations with Brohm currently stand. "Which is: is there a way for us to just continue to have conversations around what's best for the football program, and him, obviously, and everybody involved, so that we can land in a spot where people feel good about things.

"I do think it's more complex and more complicated than it used to be with the amount of resources that have to go to different places. Previously it was just operational and coaching staff salaries. Now, we have a whole 'nother line item over there that we've got to try to manage, and all those play off of each other. That's where we're at right now, is just trying to sort through all that."

From the get go in negotiations, Brohm was never about becoming one of the top paid coaches in the sport. Last December, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that Brohm was "believed to be more interested in NIL resources" than his own compensation. Considering Louisville's recent recruiting efforts in the Class of 2027, Brohm seems to have at least gotten that taken care of without a new contract becoming official.

But here we are, with still no new deal. In fact, last Monday, a meeting between Brohm and Heird in regards to the contract went sour, with knowledge of the meeting itself reaching social media that night. Sources told Louisville Cardinals On SI at the time that the crux of the meeting revolved around the buyout amount in the contract, as well as the validity of Penn State's official offer to Brohm.

Regardless, the contentious meeting sparked speculation that Brohm and Heird's working relationship was in the tank. Both parties have since insisted that this is not the case.

"I feel great about my relationship with Jeff," Heird said. "You'd have to ask him the same question, but he's somebody that I have a ton of respect for in everything that he's accomplished as a head football coach. I want him to be our football coach.

"As far as the meeting goes, obviously what was said in there will stay between us. But I think that's a testament to our relationship, is that we can have candid conversations and move past them. That's what I feel like we're in the process of doing right now.

While Heird didn't want disclose the what happened during the meeting, he shot down social media chatter that it ended with getting kicked out of Brohm's office.

"If you believe everything that's on the internet, then you're in for a rude awakening," he said.

Brohm was a little less apt to discuss the contract negotiations, but did maintain that it was "not a distraction" from actual football matters, and that he was "hopeful that things get done." Brohm not only reiterated what Heird said regarding the two's relationship, he maintained that he felt that all parties involved at UofL were on the same page in regards to what is needed to succeed.

"I think we have a good relationship," Brohm said Thursday. "Like everything, we're trying to find a way to have success at the highest level. We want to give our opinions, we want to express how we feel, and proceed forward.

"Without question, we have a good relationship. I think in order to win at the highest level, from the president, athletic director, the Board of Trustees, head coach on down, you've got to be aligned and working together all for the same common goal. I feel like we're doing that."

So where does that leave negotiations now? While one would think that it's close to the finish line after months of back-and-forth, Heird says that still is not the case.

"If there wasn't work to be done, we wouldn't having this conversation right now," he said. "Like I said, I think that we're going to continue to have conversations. It's not just about Jeff's contract, it's about the resources relative to the program. I think we've answered a lot of those questions, and done a lot of things on that end. If we can just continue to push and try to get something across the finish line, then that's what we're going to try to do."

The 54-year-old Brohm originally signed a six-year contract back in December of 2022, and earned a base salary of $5,981,057 this past season, according to USA TODAY. Prior to the bevy of extensions signed across the sport during the coaching carousel, this would put him at No. 43 among the highest-paid coaches in college football, and No. 6 in the ACC.

After receiving a two-year auto extension from winning 10 games in year one, Brohm's current contract at UofL is set to expire following the 2030 season.

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(Photo of Josh Heird, Jeff Brohm: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)