Analyst Calls Unranked Louisville 'Glaring' Miss from Preseason AP Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A sure sign that college football is about to return is the release of the preseason iteration of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Earlier this week, the AP Top 25 was finally released, and a lot of the usual and expected suspects were on there.
One team that was not on there was Louisville. While the Cardinals were on the verge of cracking the preseason AP Top 25, receiving 111 votes for a de facto ranking of 26th, they are technically entering the season unranked.
This sparked some debate both locally and nationally, with one national college football analyst going to far to call it a "glaring" miss by AP Poll voters. On the PFF College Football Show, when discussing the preseason poll, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick called the Cardinals being unranked a "huge miss"
"One school that really stood out to me that is not even in the top 25 is Louisville," he said. "We had Louisville at No. 17. I think it's a huge miss, man. They had a great year last year, made their first ACC title game in program history, bring back a lot of talent from last year, killed the transfer portal as well. I think Louisville is a glaring, glaring miss from the AP (Poll) right now."
Louisville finished the 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4, including 7-1 in the ACC to reach their first ever ACC Championship Game berth, and a 42-28 loss to USC in the Holiday Bowl. The Cardinals will kick off the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.
(Photo of Louisville players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
