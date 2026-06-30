Which Louisville Players Will Earn Another Year of Eligibility from Five-for-Five?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last week, the NCAA implemented their biggest change to eligibility rules in decades.

On Tuesday, the Division I Cabinet approved a new eligibility system that permits student-athletes a total of five years of eligibility, which will start as soon as they graduate high school or hit their 19th birthday - whichever comes first. This change, colloquially known as the "Five-for-Five" rule, gives all student-athletes the same eligibility standard, as it eliminates redshirting and eligibility extension waivers. The only exceptions are pregnancy, active-duty military service and official religious missions.

This rule change doesn't just impact future student-athletes, but also grandfathers current student-athletes - so long as their college career didn't end this past season. As long as you haven't already taken a redshirt to push your eligibility clock to five years, current student-athletes also get an additional year of eligibility.

On top of their incoming freshman class, which players for the Louisville football program are set to gain another year of eligibility?

S T.J. Banks

Banks comes to Louisville by way of Ole Miss, where he spent the first two years of his collegiate career. After getting some early playing time as a true freshman, seeing action in nine games and making four tackles, his tole took a step forward this past season. A rotational safety for a Rebels squad that made the College Football Playoff semifinals, he suited up in 14 of their 15 games and made one start, logging 20 tackles (11 solo), half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

S Kaleb Beasley

Beasley also transferred to Louisville after spending his first two seasons in the SEC - this time at Tennessee. He played in all 13 games as a freshman for a Volunteers team that made the CFP, collecting four tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup. He was a rotational piece for UT last season, playing in all 13 games while logging 24 tackles (10 solo), a pass breakup and a fumble return for a touchdown against UAB.

RB Isaac Brown

More than likely, Brown will be heading off to the NFL Draft after this upcoming season, but theoretically, he can play an additional year because of the ruling. However, the running back is one of the best players in all of college football, and could play himself into a day one draft pick. In just two seasons, he has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as caught 43 passes for 200 yards and a score.

LB Stanquan Clark

Clark missed out on being able to take a redshirt last season by one game, but because of that, he's able to gain another year courtesy of five-for-five. While he only played in five games last season due to an early season ankle injury, he's proven he's an extremely capable linebacker. Clark broke out as a sophomore in 2024, logging 76 tackles (33 solo), 7.5 for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

DT Demeco Kennedy

Kennedy joined Louisville earlier this offseason after spending his first two years in college at Brohm's old stomping grounds of Purdue. He was an immediate contender for playing time, logging six tackles (three solo) in 10 games as a true freshman. Playing in all 12 games while making four starts this past season, Kennedy collected 21 tackles (eight solo), three for loss and 1.5 sacks.

WR Lawayne McCoy

Another transfer, McCoy already has two years of ACC experience after playing his first two seasons at Florida State. After played in 10 games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 52 yards in the process, McCoy broke out last season. Appearing in 10 games while starting seven of them, he hauled in 27 receptions for 396 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage mark was third on the team, while his reception and touchdown totals were tied for second.

OL Anwar O'neal

A redshirt might have been on table for O'neal this upcoming season depending on how many games he would be set to miss to start the year, but now he doesn't have to worry about that. Last season at Delaware, O'Neal allowed just six sacks and 19 total pressures in 588 pass blocking snaps and 910 snaps overall across 12 starts.

TE Justyn Reid

Reid is a valuable asset both in the running and passing game, and showed real flashes in spring ball after transferring in from Tulane. Playing in 14 games with two starts, he caught 17 passes for 200 yards, as well as the second-most receiving touchdowns on the team with three. Reid began his collegiate career at Southern Miss, where he played his first two seasons.

WR Tre Richardson

Considering the 2025 season he is coming off of, Richardson could very well play himself into an NFL Draft pick now that he's healthy. As one of the fastest players in the SEC last season, he caught 46 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns for Vanderbilt, and returned 17 kicks for 427 yards.

CB Brycen Scott

Coming in from the FCS ranks, Scott could be in line to be an underrated asset in Louisville's secondary. He saw the field immediately as a true freshman with Elon, logging nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup in 10 bench appearances. This past season, he registered 35 tackles (18 solo), seven pass breakups and half a sack in 10 games and eight starts.

DE Jerod Smith II

Smith is crossing rivalry lines, coming over from Kentucky after a pair of seasons. He played in all 12 games as a true freshman, collecting seven tackles (four solo) plus an assisted tackle for loss. He took a step forward this past season, logging 27 tackles (18 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 12 bench appearances.

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(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)