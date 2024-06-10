Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Antonio Harris
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top 2025 prospects in the city of Louisville is staying home, as Antonio Harris has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:
Prospect: Antonio Harris
Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Top Offers: Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (Oh.), Purdue, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8467 (1,202nd)
Antonio Harris' Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Being recruited to play cornerback, Harris has a good overall base frame for his position. He's got both the height and the wingspan that can be disruptive as the college level. Harris has a wiry muscle tone to him, and will absolutely have to add more weight to him.
Athleticism: Harris' best athletic intangible in undoubtedly his footwork. He has fantastic food speed and coordination that allows him to move fluidly and suddenly. He possesses good overall recovery speed, and moves well in the open field as well. Vertical and play strength is about average.
Instincts: As a defensive back, Harris' best work comes in zone coverage. Not only can he cover a lot of ground within his area of the field thanks to his athleticism, he does a good job of making the right read and choosing the right receiver when multiple options are in his zone. Whether he's in both man or zone, he does very well with timing his route jump when the ball is released. He has great closing speed when sitting in deep zones, especially when making a downhill read. In man coverage, he typically does a good job at staying within arm's reach of his man past the five-yard line, and usually knows when exactly to get a hand up to make the play.
Polish: Harris was used in a variety of ways as a junior at Male. He mainly saw time as a boundary corner, but also occasionally as a cover two free safety. Of course, Harris saw plenty of reps on offense as a X Receiver, as well as on special teams returning punts. He plays primarily off-man outside shade coverage, and when Harris does press receivers at the line, he is hit-or-miss with it and seemed to better as a sophomore in this area. Harris is a physical tackler, but does need to work on wrapping up with more consistency.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a pickup that has some long term potential for Louisville. There might be a few fundamental things to work on with Harris, and he definitely needs to add some weight to his frame, but he has the makings of a zone coverage playmaker. Plus, it never hurts to continue strengthening the pipeline with one of the city of Louisville's top football schools.
(Photo of Antonio Harris: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY)
