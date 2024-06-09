Local '25 WR/CB Antonio Harris Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the best Class of 2025 prospects in the Derby City is staying home.
Louisville (Ky.) Male wide receiver/cornerback Antonio Harris, a longtime local target of the Louisville football program, announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Kentucky, Indiana, Purdue and others.
With Male being just down the road from Louisville's campus, Harris has taken multiple visits to the Cardinals during his recruitment. Most recently, he took an official visit this weekend along with nine other 2025 prospects.
According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-0, 170-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 2 prospect in the city of Louisville, behind only Male teammate and offensive lineman Isaac "Spike" Sowells. He's also the No. 10 prospect in the state of Kentucky, and the No. 1,202 recruit in the Class of 2025.
Harris had a very active junior campaign for Male. Over on offense, he caught 23 passes for 548 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games tracked by MaxPreps. Defensively, he logged 14 total tackles and an interception.
Harris is the fourth Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last seven days. He joins Palmetto (Fla.) HS linebacker Caleb Matelau, Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver LeBron Hill and West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman running back Jaylin Brown. He's the 10th commitment in Louisville's 2025 recruiting class overall.
(Photo of Antonio Harris: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
