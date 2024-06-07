Louisville Hosting Multiple '25 Commits, Prospects for Another June Recruiting Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last weekend, the Louisville football program took a big step forward in terms of recruiting in the Class of 2025. The Cardinals hosted over a dozen prospects for official visits, with two targets pulling the trigger on commitments shortly afterwards.
Now, Louisville is primed to do it again.
For the weekend of June 7 - the second of four straight weekends where the Cardinals will be hosting prospects - 10 recruits plan on making the trip to campus, according to247Sports.
Nearly half of the visitors for this weekend are one that have already given their verbal pledge to Louisville. Westerville (Oh.) HS offensive lineman Jake Cook, Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback Mason Mims, Union (Ky.) Ryle defensive lineman Dillon Smith and Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham offensive lineman Grady Anthony will be coming up to check out their future home.
Anthony and Smith are also two of four in-state prospects that will be in town for a visit. Danville (Ky.) Boyle Country wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry and Louisville (Ky.) Male cornerback Antonio Harris will both be on campus as well.
Like last weekend, a pair of prospects who are regarded as four-star recruits according to the 247Sports Composite will also be taking officials. Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside offensive tackle Chastan Brown is a top-250 prospect, while Dyersburg (Tenn.) HS defensive lineman Kalen Edwards is just outside the top-300.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Gradey Anthony
Position: Offensive Lineman
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 266 pounds
School: Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8439 (1,221st)
Chastan Brown
Position: Offensive Lineman
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
School: Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside
Top Offers: Cincinnati, NC State, Pitt, UCF, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9136 (240th)
Tyrone Burris Jr.
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
Top Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8752 (640th)
Jake Cook
Position: Offensive Lineman
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 295 pounds
School: Westerville (Oh.) HS
Top Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, NC State, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8766 (612th)
Kalen Edwards
Position: Defensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
School: Dyersburg (Tenn.) HS
Top Offers: Georgia, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8975 (337th)
Antonio Harris
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Top Offers: Ball State, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (Oh.), Purdue
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8467 (1,186th)
Carl Jenkins Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 177 pounds
School: St. Augustine (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Arkansas, Miami, Pitt, UCF, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (539th)
Mason Mims
Position: Quarterback
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
School: Oxford (Ala.) HS
Top Offers: Mississippi State, Pitt, Troy, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8714 (720th)
Montavin Quisenberry
Position: Wide Receiver/ATH
Vitals: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County
Top Offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8689 (783rd)
Dillon Smith
Position: Defensive Lineman
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
School: Union (Ky.) Ryle
Top Offers: Louisville
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8589 (1,014th)
