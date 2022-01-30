Skip to main content

'22 Safety Antonio Watts Commits to Louisville

The defensive back from Georgia is the 16th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's massive recruiting weekend is continuing to pay off huge dividends, as they have now landed their fourth commitment in three days.

Antonio Watts, a Class of 2022 safety hailing Carver HS in Columbus, Ga., announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over offers from Syracuse, East Carolina and others.

Watts joins fellow '22 prospect Belleville (Mich.) HS defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell, as well as 2023 prospects Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson and Louisville (Ky.) Male cornerback Jeremiah Collins as recruits who pulled the trigger this weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is not ranked by any of the major recruiting services, but had an extremely productive senior season for Carver. He logged 104 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. He was named a Class 4A First-Team All-State selection, and helped Carver finish with a 12-2 record.

Read More

With Watts' commitment, Louisville now boasts a 16-man class of high school prospects, with all but blueshirt commit Sam Secrest signing their National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period last December. The traditional National Signing Day arrives this upcoming Wednesday, and Watts is expected to sign then.

(Photo of Antonio Watts via Hudl)

