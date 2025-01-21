Louisville Football Narrowly Misses Final 2025 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program heading into the offseason on a winning streak, but they're just missing out on ending the season ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season.
The Cardinals (9-4, 5-3 ACC) garnered 38 votes in week 16 of the AP Top 25, finishing in the "others receiving votes" section and earning a de facto ranking of No. 28.
Louisville narrowly misses out on finishing ranked in the final AP Poll in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing so from 2012 to 2014. They have been ranked in the final AP Poll in consecutive seasons just twice, also earning the honor during the 2004-06 seasons.
While the Cardinals didn't make a return trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship, year two under Jeff Brohm was highly successful. They head into the offseason on a three-game winning streak, which included their first win over Kentucky in five years and Brohm's first bowl victory at his alma mater with a 35-34 win ove Washington.
Louisville's 19 wins so far under Brohm are the most in a two-year stretch since winning 21 in 2013-14. His .704 winning percentage among permanent Cardinals head coaches ranks second, behind only Charlie Strong's .712 mark.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Final)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Ohio State (1,400 - 56)
- Notre Dame (1,342)
- Oregon (1,255)
- Texas (1,211)
- Penn State (1,203)
- Georgia (1,141)
- Arizona State (1,041)
- Boise State (958)
- Tennessee (945)
- Indiana (906)
- Ole Miss (780)
- SMU (721)
- BYU (718)
- Clemson (712)
- Iowa State (594)
- Illinois (533)
- Alabama (415)
- Miami (411)
- South Carolina (405)
- Syracuse (320)
- Army (307)
- Missouri (266)
- UNLV (178)
- Memphis (154)
- Colorado (79)
Others receiving votes:
Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
