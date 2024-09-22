Louisville Football Climbs Up Week Five AP Top 25 Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to capture a win over Georgia Tech top remain undefeated on the young season, and when you throw in some chaos in the teams ranked ahead of them this past weekend, their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll was able to climb up a couple spots.
The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC) garnered 553 votes in week five of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 19 in last week’s poll to No. 15 this week.
It wasn't the prettiest game played by the Cardinals against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, but it was still a victory nonetheless. Despite being out-gained 410-to-326, Louisville countered that by scoring in all three phases of the game to help come on top with a 31-19 win over Georgia Tech.
Louisville hits the road for the first time this season next weekend, traveling up to South Bend for a massive showdown with Notre Dame. Kickoff against the Fighting Irish is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 5)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Texas (1,527 - 44)
- Georgia (1,482 - 13)
- Ohio State (1,432 - 5)
- Alabama (1,328)
- Tennessee (1,283)
- Ole Miss (1,269)
- Miami (1,139)
- Oregon (1,073)
- Penn State (1,051)
- Utah (1,037)
- Missouri (1,009)
- Michigan (805)
- USC (690)
- LSU (637)
- Louisville (553)
- Notre Dame (546)
- Clemson (540)
- Iowa State (530)
- Illinois (458)
- Oklahoma State (388)
- Oklahoma (375)
- BYU (327)
- Kansas State (168)
- Texas A&M (77)
- Boise State (69)
Others receiving votes:
Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
