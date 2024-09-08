Louisville Football Climbs Up Week Three AP Top 25 Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following another dominant outing by the Louisville football program, as well as some chaos around the college football landscape, their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll has gone up a couple ticks.
The Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 383 votes in week three of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 22 in last week’s poll to No. 19 this week.
Even while not performing at peak efficiency during a bulk of the afternoon, Louisville was still able to dominate Jacksonville State for a 49-14 victory. The Cardinals rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns, while holding the Gamecocks to 290 yards of offense.
Louisville heads into their first of two bye weeks, and will host Georgia Tech in their ACC opener when they return to the gridiron. Kickoff against the Yellow Jackets is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at a to-be-determined time.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Week 3)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Georgia (1,566 - 54)
- Texas (1,492 - 4)
- Ohio State (1,476 - 5)
- Alabama (1,331)
- Ole Miss (1,323)
- Missouri (1,125)
- Tennessee (1,107)
- Penn State (1,090)
- Oregon (1,077)
- Miami (1,073)
- USC (1,022)
- Utah (1,010)
- Oklahoma State (734)
- Kansas State (702)
- Oklahoma (672)
- LSU (521)
- Michigan (503)
- Notre Dame (427)
- Louisville (383)
- Arizona (381)
- Iowa State (309)
- Clemson (292)
- Nebraska (142)
- Boston College (116)
- Northern Illinois (114)
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.
(Photo via Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
