Report: Louisville OL Austin Collins to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was likely going to have some players enter the portal in spring transfer window, and now those post-spring dominoes are starting to fall.
Guard/center Austin Collins, who has been a significant piece of the Cardinals' offensive line over the last two seasons, has filed the paperwork necessary to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer, his representation told On3's Pete Nakos.
Collins is the second Louisville player to announce their intention to enter the portal this spring, following edge rusher Demon Clowney. He's the first to announce following the conclusion of the Cardinals' spring practice, which culminated in the annual spring game on Friday night. The 10-day spring transfer window will officially open on Apr. 16.
While the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman had to miss all of this past spring due to offseason shoulder surgery, he had long established himself as one of Louisville's best offensive linemen. Playing in 12 games last season while starting the first seven at right guard, Collins allowed no sacks and only eight pressures in 311 pass blocking snaps and 542 blocking snaps overall.
Of Louisville's six main offensive linemen in 2024, Collins had the highest Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade at 85.1, while he gave up the second-fewest total pressures, behind only Monroe Mills' seven.
A member of Louisville's Class of 2020, Collins played sparingly in his first three seasons on campus. Then in 2023, the Perrysburg, Ohio native took on a much bigger role. Playing in 10 games while starting the final seven following a midseason injury to Renato Brown, he allowed just one sack and 10 total pressure in 296 pass block snaps and 578 blocking snaps overall.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, with Collins being the 20th player to move on this offseason, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 20 commitments via the portal up to this point, and are expected to add more in the spring window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Austin Collins via University of Louisville Athletics)
