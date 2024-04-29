Report: Eagles Sign Former Louisville OL Mekhi Becton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the NFL Draft in the rear view mirror and various team needs across the NFL having been addressed through it, Mekhi Becton has finally found his new home.
The former Louisville star offensive tackle, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets, is signing a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million that will become official following a Monday physical.
After being selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-7, 363-pound left tackle had a promising start to his career. He played in 14 games with 13 starts during his rookie season, and was ranked as the No. 31 overall tackle by Pro Football Focus.
But over the next two seasons, Becton struggled with injuries. In week one of the 2021 season, he suffered a season-ending knee cap dislocation and MCL sprain. He then suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee cap during training camp just before the 2022 season, and had to miss all of that year as well.
In part due to the injury concerns, New York declined the fifth-year option on Becton's rookie contract last offseason. During what wound up being his final year in the Big Apple last season, he made the switch to right tackle and started in 16 games.
The Highland Springs, Va. native started all 33 games in which he played during his time at Louisville. He helped establish a resurgent Cardinals offense in 2019, was named First Team All-ACC as junior, and named the recipient of the 2019 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
(Photo of Mekhi Becton: Chris Pedota - NorthJersey.com / USA)
