Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Eagle Insider's A.J. Black
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of earning one of their biggest road wins in school history, the Louisville football program is returning home to L&N Stadium, putting their new ranking in the AP Poll to the test against Boston College.
Kickoff between Jeff Brohm's Cardinals and Bill O'Brien's Eagles is set for Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with A.J. Black of 247Sports' Eagle Insider to find out more about the Eagles.
1. Boston College seemed to be moving in the right direction after year one under Bill O’Brien, but the Eagles have not won since their season opener. What is the vibe around the program right now?
Not good. BC looked to keep the ship afloat this season in terms of expectations. BC has consistently been a six or seven win team for the past fifteen years, so expectations were something in that ball park. Looking at the schedule ahead of the season it looked tougher than last year, but I don't think anyone expected them to bottom out so hard. The month of September featured a handful of games that should have (on paper) been wins for BC, but the team had such issues especially on the defensive side of the ball, that they only managed one win, against Fordham. It looks like BC will be in store for some chnages this offseason, as Bill O'Brien is going to have to take a hard look at the state of his program
2. Dylan Lonergan started the first six games of the year for BC at quarterback, but Grayson James got the nod vs. UConn. What went into that decision, and who should we expect under center against Louisville?
On Tuesday, Bill O'Brien confirmed that James will indeed be the starter for Saturday's game against Louisville. James is a more mobile quarterback who has a bit more experience than Lonergan. He can definitely make a good throw, and showed that a few times against UConn. But he also struggled against pressure and missed some wide open targets because he didn't see them
3. WR Lewis Bond clearly has a great connection with whomever is in the game at quarterback. What makes him such a prolific pass catcher?
Just a great wide receiver who is tough as nails, shows good hands and is dangerous after the catch. His route running is solid and he will
4. Looking at injury reports, BC has been absolutely decimated by injuries up to this point in the season. Who should we expect to be out for the game against the Cards?
The Eagles have been crushed by injuries, and at some positions BC is down to their 4th and 5th string players. Both starting cornerbacks (Amari Jackson and Syair Torrence) are out, starting linebacker Bam Crouch is out for the season, three of BC's top four defensive tackles are out (and their four star freshman). And then a ton of depth guys. It's shocking how battered the defense, as even players still playing are dealing with injuries. Quintayyvious Hutchins their EDGE rusher has a club, while cornerback Max Tucker has been limited as well.
5. What is the one thing Boston College must do if they are to pull off the upset?
Get off the field. The Eagles have the 134th stop rate (drives ending with turnover, turnover on downs or punts). 59% of drives against BC have ended with some sort of points. That can't happen, but I just don't see BC magically figuring this out this season with the amount of injuries they have sustained.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Shaker Reisig: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky