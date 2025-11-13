Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Rubbing the Rock's Zach Lentz
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has another primetime matchup on tap this week, welcoming Clemson to L&N Stadium on a short turnaround.
Kickoff between Jeff Brohm's Cardinals and Dabo Swinney's Tigers is set for Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Ahead of this matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with Rubbing the Rock's Zach Lentz to find out more about the Clemson.
1. Clemson entered the year with incredibly high goals and aspirations, but clearly things have not panned out like they hoped. What is the overall vibe around the program?
The overall vibe surrounding the Clemson program for most of the 2025 season has been one of significant disappointment and frustration.
After entering the year ranked in the top 5 with College Football Playoff aspirations, the team's disastrous 1-3 start, which later fell to 3-5, has been a shock to the fan base. This marks the most losses in a season since 2010. The unmet expectations have led to widespread criticism and a complete reset of what would be considered a successful season, with the focus shifting from championships to simply fighting for bowl eligibility.
2. QB Cade Klubnik had a very slow start to the 2025 season, but has looked much improved over the last month. What’s been the key to his turnaround?
While Cade Klubnik's slow start (including a 1-3 record as a starter) was a major factor in the team's struggles, his recent improvement over the last month is a result of better decision-making and a more aggressive, confident mindset.
- Playing "Fast and Free": Early in the season, coaches and analysts noted he needed to improve his pocket awareness and play with more tempo. In recent games, particularly his 385-yard performance against Duke and the win over Florida State, he has looked more decisive.
- Aggressive Play-Calling: Klubnik and the offense have been more aggressive in taking what the defense gives them, especially with downfield shots. This was evident in the FSU game, where he was in "complete command," found his deep ball, and led long, clock-controlling drives.
- Executing the Offense: His turnaround isn't from a new scheme but from finally executing the existing one with the confidence and efficiency that was expected at the start of the year.
3. With leading receiver Bryant Wesco suffering a season-ending injury a few weeks back, how has that impacted the offense?
The season-ending neck/spinal injury to leading receiver Bryant Wesco a few weeks ago was a devastating blow to an already struggling offense. At the time of his injury, Wesco was the team's undisputed #1 receiver, leading the Tigers in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. His absence has had two major impacts:
- It removed the offense's primary big-play threat and most reliable target.
- It has forced a "next man up" mentality, placing a significant amount of pressure on other receivers like Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore to fill the void. The offense has also had to rely more on less-experienced backups like Tristan Smith and Cole Turner.
4. Considering that Clemson is loaded with NFL first round talent on the defensive side of the ball, why is it that they have struggled as much as they have?
The defense's struggles, despite being loaded with potential NFL first-round talent like Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, and Avieon Terrell, can be attributed to glaring inconsistency and specific schematic breakdowns.
- Early-Season Run Defense: The defense was surprisingly soft against the run in their early-season losses, failing to control the line of scrimmage.
- Inconsistent Pass Defense: At one point, the unit was ranked near 70th nationally in total defense and struggled to stop the pass, giving up critical yards and failing to get off the field.
- Lack of Cohesion: While the talent is undeniable, the unit has been described as "inconsistent" and has, at times, looked like there was a disconnect between players and coaches, leading to breakdowns at critical moments. While they have shown flashes (like a rejuvenated run defense in the recent win over FSU), the season-high 46 points allowed to Duke highlights their volatility.
5. What is the one thing Clemson must do in order to come out with a win?
Based on their recent performances, the one thing Clemson must do to win is control the game by establishing the run and winning the turnover battle.
In their losses, the Tigers have been plagued by costly turnovers that give opponents short fields and momentum. In their recent wins, they have played much cleaner football. Their offensive identity is built on a physical run game, which chews up the clock and opens up the passing game for Klubnik. When they can run the ball effectively and protect the football, their defense is put in a much better position to succeed.
(Photo of Cade Klubnik: GREENVILLE NEWS - USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)
