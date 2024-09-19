Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Georgia Tech On SI's Jackson Caudell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has had a dominant start to their season, and the Cardinals are putting their 2-0 start on the line this weekend, hosting Georgia Tech for their ACC opener.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with Jackson Caudell of Georgia Tech On SI to find out more about the Yellow Jackets:
1. QB Haynes King seems to have taken a massive step forward. What is the biggest difference in his game from last season?
I would say turnovers. I am sure everyone knows that King led the ACC in turnovers last year, but he has only one interception through four games. His completion percentage is up and he has turned into a really efficient quarterback who is not putting the ball in harms way.
2. What challenges do the wide receiver duo of Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton present to opposing defenses?
The speed that those guys bring on every snap and their ability to stretch the field. They try to get those guys touches in a variety of ways, whether it is reverses, quick screens, or anything else, Buster Faulkner does a great job of getting those guys the ball and they are both really good after the catch.
3. GT’s defense shined against FSU but was picked apart by Syracuse. Which outing do you think is closer to what we should expect from the Jackets for the rest of the season?
I would say a mixture of both. Georgia Tech did a lot of work in the transfer portal on their defensive line, bringing in guys like Romello Height (USC), Jordan van den Berg (Penn State), and Thomas Gore (Miami) and they have improved a lot when it comes to stopping the run. However, they don't have a particularly strong pass rush and that is what allowed them to get shredded by Syracuse. Now, the Orange have talented skill players and a good quarterback, but GT can't typically get pressure unless they blitz. I think teams with a good passing attack are poor matchups for them, but the run defense is much better than last year's.
4. Outside of Kyle Efford, who is the X-Factor for Georgia Tech on defense?
I would say for this matchup it is Romello Height. The guys in the secondary will play a big role as well, but Height has the ability to be the top pass rusher on the team and they are going to need him to put pressure on Tyler Shough on Saturday if they want to win.
5. What is the one thing that Georgia Tech must do if they are to pull off the road upset?
Pressure the quarterback and force turnovers. If they can't do that, it is going to be tough to win. Georgia Tech's offense is good, but if the defense is not giving them extra possessions, I think it will be tough for Georgia Tech to win
(Photo via Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X