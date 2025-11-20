Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for On The Pony Express' Billy Embody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just one more road game this season, heading to Dallas to take on SMU.
Kickoff between Jeff Brohm's Cardinals and Rhett Lashlee's Mustangs is set for Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Ahead of this weekend's matchup with SMU, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with On The Pony Express' Billy Embody to find out more about the Mustangs.
1. SMU had a rocky start to their 2025 season, but have looked much better since ACC play started. What has been the primary difference in this team since then?
It's bits and pieces of everything. SMU's gotten better defensively in major ways between its defensive line stepping up to stop the run which helps the secondary as well when teams are forced to pass at times. SMU's able to get after the quarterback when teams can't run. Offensively, Kevin Jennings (despite being injured) has taken his play up a notch as well. The offense is showing more balance in a way and Jennings is playing more efficient. SMU is big on development and they've not let up the gas when it comes to developing this team and it shows.
2. As we know, QB Kevin Jennings is a great dual threat quarterback, but has been dealing with a nagging injury. How has that impacted his play, and the Mustangs’ offense overall?
It was big earlier this year in particular. The Clemson game was pretty legendary how he was able to power through it and deliver for the team. That helped him turn the corner in a sense on playing through it and learning what he needed to so he can still play at a high level. He's become much more comfortable in the pocket and that's allowed this offense to be potent through the air with Jennings as one of the ACC's top passers.
3. What makes the safety duo of Ahmaad Moses and Isaiah Nwokobia such a formidable back end?
Ahmaad Moses is just such a high IQ play and has shown his ability to break on plays with his speed and instincts. He's physical and smart, and is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves for his play. Nwokobia started off the year rather poor for his standards, but is playing his best ball as of late. Expectations were so high for him, but now he's starting to meet those with his physical play and tackling. Despite an injury at BC, he's expected to play Saturday.
4. Despite the success of the two aforementioned players, as well as several pass rushers like Isaiah Smith and Cam Robertson, SMU’s defense as a whole has still struggled against the pass. Why is this the case?
It's been a struggle as a total, but they're inching forward from an efficiency perspective. SMU's limited explosives for the most part and that's forced teams to dink and dunk down the field. When SMU makes teams snap the ball offensively more, that allows them opportunities for negative plays or turnovers. When SMU was poor in the first four games in particular, the team was allowing explosive plays, which really hurt. Now, they're limiting those.
5. What is the one thing SMU must do if they are to avoid getting upset?
Win the turnover battle is a key. SMU's usually able to get up on teams when it wins the turnover battle (outside of Wake Forest), but that will go a long, long way. SMU also would love to find a way to score early and play from ahead. That usually allows the defense to play its style of ball and that hurts opposing offenses in a big way as well. Do those two things and it's hard to see SMU falling to Louisville.
