Louisville Makes Top Three for Elite '25 CB Ben Hanks Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's down to the final three for one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025.
Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Ben Hanks Jr., a top-100 prospect in the 2025 cycle, announced his top three schools on Thursday with the the Louisville football program still in the running. Miami and Florida round out Hanks' list.
While the two Sunshine State schools certainly have a leg up in Hanks' recruitiment, Louisville has fought hard to get to the position they're at. He was offered just one month after head coach Jeff Brohm was hired, and took an official visit earlier this summer.
There's a very good reason why Louisville has invested so much time in Hanks' recruitment, and why he hold two dozen offers. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is ranked as high as the No. 72 prospect in the nation, according to On3's in-house rankings. Per the 247Sports Composite, Hanks is the No. 12 cornerback, the No. 15 recruit in the state of Florida, and the No. 101 prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Hanks was a ball hawk during his junior year at Booker T. Washington, and a threat to score anytime he got his hands on the ball. He logged six interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns, as well as a fumble returned for a touchdown, three blocked field goals and 38 tackles.
Louisville currently sports a 13-man 2025 recruiting class, headlined by composite top-500 prospects Highland Home (Ala.) HS edge rusher C.J. May and Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback Mason Mims.
