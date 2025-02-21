Bengals Release Former Louisville DT Sheldon Rankins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Cincinnati Bengals have released former Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, the organization announced Friday.
Rankins signed a two-year, $24.5 million deal with Cincinnati last season, but wound up seeing minimal on-field time in his lone season with the Bengals. Due to a hamstring injury as well as a viral illness, Rankins wound up missing 10 total games, including the final seven.
As a result, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle had his worst statistical season since 2019. In his seven starts, he logged 18 tackles (10 solo), one for loss, one sack and a QB hit.
The Covington, Ga. native started his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, who picked him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 12 overall pick. After five years in the Big Easy, he made the move to the Big Apple, signing a two-year deal with the New York Jets. That was then followed by a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.
In 116 career games and 73 starts, Rankins has amassed 246 total tackles (156 solo), 69 QB hits, 44.0 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
In 46 career games for Louisville from 2012-15, mainly at defensive end, Rankins tallied 18.0 sacks, 31.5 tackles for loss, 133 total tackles (72 solo) and two forced fumbles. He was a two-time All-ACC selection, being named to the Third-Team in 2014, then the Second-Team in 2015 for his senior season.
(Photo of Sheldon Rankins: Sam Greene - The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
