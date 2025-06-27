Analyzing Louisville's Biggest Remaining 2026 Recruiting Needs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As many know by now, the Louisville football program has been very active out on the recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle this month. They've landed six commitments since the calendar flipped to June, and their 2026 class ranks as high as the No. 26 class in the nation.
But, Louisville isn't done yet. As far as numbers go, they're ahead of the curve in the cycle, holding 19 public verbal commitments. 26 scholarship players at UofL are entering their final year of eligibility, and then when you take into account the early entrants into NFL Draft as well as players lost to the transfer portal, that number is sure to be much higher.
While Jeff Brohm's first few recruiting cycles as the head coach at Louisville featured mostly transfer additions, in this cycle, he and his staff are starting to place a much bigger emphasis on high school recruiting. That being said, what are some of their biggest remaining needs in the class?
Let's take a look at their 2026 high school recruiting class by position below, then analyze where the Cardinals need to go from here.
Offense
Incoming Prospects
QB: Briggs Cherry
RB: Evan Hampton, Lekhy Thompkins
WR: Payton Cook, Marlon Harbin, Gavin Waddell, D.J. Williams
TE: Nick Lautar
OL: Bryten Close, Benjamin Corhei, Charlie Edgeworth, Max Merz, Krew Moledor
Players Entering Final year
QB: Miller Moss
RB: None
WR: Chris Bell, Dacari Collins, Caullin Lacy, Antonio Meeks
TE: Jacob Stewart
OL: Victor Cutler, Michael Flores, Rasheed Miller, Mahamane Moussa, Pete Nygra, Makylan Pounders, Lance Robinson, Trevonte Sylvester
Defense
Incoming Prospects
DT: Sam Dawson
DE: Jon Adams
LB: Brady Ballart, Karsten Busch
CB: Jaydin Broadnax, Kris Brunson
S: None
Players Entering Final Year
DT: Justin Beadles, Jordan Guerad, Rene Konga, Denzel Lowry
DE: Wesley Bailey
LB: Kalib Perry, T.J. Quinn
CB: Rodney Johnson Jr., Jabari Mack
S: JoJo Evans, D'Angelo Hutchinson, Blake Ruffin
First we'll start on the offensive side of the ball, and there's already a few spots here where Louisville is good at for the rest of the cycle - barring any surprise decommitments or portal entries. While Miller Moss has just one year left, the Cardinals are good at quarterback. Deuce Adams and Brady Allen - who both shined in spring ball earlier this year - will duke it out for the starting job in 2026, Mason Mims will have a year under his belt and Cherry has been skyrocketing this offseason. Louisville has great depth at quarterback.
Then at running back, which is already among the best running back rooms in all of college football, will still remain intact for 2026. Isaac Brown and Duke Watson won't be draft eligible for another year, and Keyjuan Brown has three years left. Then you have Jamarice Wilder, who is a true freshman this year, on top of the fact that Hampton and Thompkins will also be added to the fold. This is an absolutely packed room in terms of both talent and numbers.
Over at wide receiver is where we start to see some roster attrition after the 2025 season, but even with this in mind, Louisville has already covered their bases in the 2026 class. Bell, Collins, Lacy and Meeks will all be graduating; but Cook, Harbin, Waddell and Williams will be replacing them. There might be a need to grab a bona fide No. 1 receiver out of the portal, but as far as the 2026 high school recruiting cycle goes, the Cardinals are good at receiver as well.
Then at tight end, Louisville should be fine here. They're only in line to lose Stewart, but already have his loss covered from a numbers perspective with Lautar's addition. They're in the mix for 2026 prospect Julius Miles, but unless either Nate Kurisky or Jaleel Skinner ball out to the point where either could declare early for the NFL Draft, recruiting at tight end is likely done beyond that.
Now, what *does* remain a concern on the offensive side of recruiting for 2026 is offensive line. Sure, while Louisville does already have five O-line commits in the 2026 cycle, they are in line to graduate eight players here - including four of their projected starters. While guys like Jordan Church and Naeer Jackson are coming back, the Cardinals still need to add some more lineman. They're not currently deep in the mix for any more high school school O-linemen, so they'll likely going to address this in the portal.
Over on defense is where the remaining needs for Louisville in the 2026 cycle start to become more apparent. On the defensive line alone, Louisville is set to lose this five players here, and potentially up to seven if Clev Lubin and Adonijah Green have the type of seasons that would allow them to declare early for the NFL Draft. The Cards were in a much better spot here a few weeks ago, but following the decommitments of Josiah Hope, Kevontay Hugan and Jamarcus Whyce, they only have two defensive line commits in the 2026 class. Considering both will likely need a redshirt year before they can contribute, this is an area where you can 100 percent expect UofL to address in the portal.
At linebacker, Louisville is in a little better shape when it comes to recruiting the position. They're in line to lose Perry and Quinn, but already have Ballart and Busch coming in to keep the position even from a numbers perspective. That being said, they might need to bring in another starting-caliber linebacker if Stanquan Clark declares early. But considering guys like T.J. Capers and Antonio Watts are coming back, and some other underclassmen linebackers have flashed their potential in the spring, this position isn't nearly in as dire of need.
In the secondary, there's a little more movement. Louisville will be graduating two corners and three safeties, and have already landed commitments from two corners. Additionally, there aren't any underclassmen that (as of right now) are expected to declare for the NFL early, but purely from a numbers standpoint, they'll need to keep adding more - especially at safety since they don't have a commit yet.
That being said, Louisville is in the mix with several '25 secondary prospects. Devonte Anderson and Jamyan Theodore are corners that the Cardinals are battling for, as are Tristen Hill, Jayden McGregory and D'Montae Tims at safety. The Cardinals are in very good spots to lands both McGregory and Theordore, so we should know soon just how nig of a need the secondary truly is.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Barclay, Evan Hampton via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky