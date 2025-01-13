Louisville Report

Report: Akron Transfer WR Bobby Golden Commits to Louisville

Golden was the Zips' No. 2 receiver on the 2024 season and their go-to kick returner.

Matthew McGavic

Akron Zips wide receiver Bobby Golden, right, celebrates his first-half touchdown catch against Colgate, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Akron Zips wide receiver Bobby Golden, right, celebrates his first-half touchdown catch against Colgate, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While most of their work in the winter transfer portal window is wrapped up, the Louisville football program still isn't done yet.

Former Akron wide receiver and kick returner Bobby Golden has committed to and signed with the Cardinals, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Golden is coming off of a visit to campus this past weekend.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound receiver finished the 2024 season as Akron's No. 2 pass catcher behind All-MAC selection Adrian Norton. Starting all 12 games, Golden logged 31 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown. He was also the Zips' go-to kick returner, totaling 316 return yards on 17 kickoffs.

The Miami, Fla. native caught just one five-yard pass during his true freshman season in 2022, then took a step forward for the 2023 season. Playing in all 12 games that year with two starts, he caught 17 passes for 144 yards.

Louisville has now landed 20 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 18 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.

Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.

(Photo of Bobby Golden: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

