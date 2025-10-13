Louisville Report

Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Boston College

The Cardinals will host the Eagles for their first home game in three weeks.

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs after making a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's next home game against Boston College is getting the primetime treatment.

The matchup between the Cardinals and the Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 25 will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, KY., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on the ACC Network

Through the first month of the 2025 season, the Cardinals are 4-1 under third-year head coach Jeff Brohm, but are coming off of their first loss of the season: a 30-27 overtime decision vs. Virginia. Their defense ranks 12th in the FBS at 262.0 yards allowed per game, but their offense has underachieved and ranks 61st nationally 404.0 yards per game

As for the Eagles, year two under head coach Bill O'Brien has had a disastrous start. While Boston College won their opener, they have since lost five-in-a-row. In their last two games, at Pitt and vs. Clemson, BC has been out-scored 89-to-17. It's their first 1-5 start to a season since 2012.

Next Saturday will be the 18th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding an 10-7 edge. Louisville is 7-4 over Boston College since joining the ACC in 2014, and have won the last two matchups. In their last meeting back on Oct. 25, 2024 in Chestnut Hill, Louisville overcame a 20-point deficit to win 31-27.

Louisville travels to Miami this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST, while Boston College hosts UConn this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Chris Bell: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

