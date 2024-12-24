Louisville QB Brady Allen Withdraws from Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It appears that one of the Louisville football program's transfer portal defections has had a change of heart.
Quarterback Brady Allen, who originally opted to transfer back on Dec. 5, has withdrawn his name from the portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal caller has spent the last two seasons Louisville, following head coach Jeff Brohm after he came over from Purdue. However, he has seen minimal playing time as a Cardinal. So far, Allen has played just seven offensive snaps in three games, with his lone pass attempt being a seven-yard throw in the 2023 home opener vs. Murray State.
The Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern product was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, ranked as high as the No. 131 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals. During his true freshman year in 2022 at Purdue, his lone action was going 1-for-3 for eight yards vs. Indiana State.
Even with Tyler Shough graduating and Pierce Clarkson entering the transfer portal, Allen is walking back into a crowded quarterback room. Louisville is bringing USC's Miller Moss as their presumptive starter, Harrison Bailey and Deuce Adams are in line to return for 2025, while Mason Mims signed as a true freshman.
With Allen's withdrawal from the portal, Louisville is now down to 16 players that have opted to transfer in this cycle. Conversely, they have also secured 14 portal commitment, including one from Charlotte edge rusher Demon Clowney earlier today.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Brady Allen: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
