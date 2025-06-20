Louisville QB Commit Briggs Cherry Named to Elite 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Briggs Cherry is officially a member of the Elite 11.
Following three days of competition in Los Angeles against 20 of the nation's best underclassmen quarterbacks, Cherry was named to the 2025 Elite 11. The eleven-member list was determined by the Elite 11 coaching staff, who used 50 percent "junior season film and performance" and 50 percent event evaluation and traits" to determine the list.
Cherry competed in a variety of events at the Elie 11 Finals, such as the Rail Shot Challenge and Accuracy Challenge, winning the latter, as well as a Pro Day and standard workouts. Texas commit Dia Bell was named the 2025 Elite 11 MVP.
Elite 11 is considered the nation's premier competition for upperclassmen high school quarterbacks. Founded in 1999, the event features former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as the head coach, spans four days, and consists of "advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting."
Some notable alumni of Elite 11 include Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young. Cherry was the third Louisville commit to ever participate in the Elite 11 Finals, following Teddy Bridgewater in 2010 and Pierce Clarkson in 2022.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal caller ranks as high as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Tennessee, and the No. 26 quarterback in the class. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 600 prospect in the nation.
Cherry was incredibly efficient during his junior campaign at the Baylor School. He completed 69 percent of his throws for 2,718 yards and 31 touchdowns, while throwing only three interceptions. He helped guide the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record, including a berth in the DII Class 3A state championship.
