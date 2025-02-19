Jeff Brohm 'Excited' About Miller Moss' Potential for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In the first two years as the head coach of his alma mater, Jeff Brohm has gone with transfer quarterbacks on their final year of eligiblity as his starter. In 2023, it was Cal/Purdue transfer Jack Plummer, while this past season it was Texas Tech/Oregon transfer Tyler Shough.
This trend is set to continue as we head into year three with Brohm as the man leading the charge for the Louisville football program. Early in this offseason's winter portal window, the Cardinals secured a massive transfer commitment, with former USC signal caller Miller Moss opting to conclude his collegiate career at UofL.
While Moss has only been on Louisville's campus for a couple months, Brohm loves the potential that his new quarterback brings to the table.
"I like Miller to this to this point," Brohm said Tuesday. "I think he could throw a good football. He's played a lot of games. He has a ton of experience. He's had ups and downs, kind of like Tyler, kind of like Jack, but I think he's, he's played against good football teams. He's been battle tested.
"I think he's picked up what we've done to this point very well. I think he's a leader in a different way than Tyler, but he's a very good leader, and he wants to go out on this last year and go with the bang. He want to play really good football and to play at a high level. We want to help him do that. He's definitely bought into putting the work in, and really trying to gel and mesh with our receivers at this point, and he understands that this is a year that he wants to go out and show people what he can do. We definitely feel excited about what we think he brings to the table for our team."
Even before Moss entered the portal, Brohm knew that he was a special talent - mostly because the quarterback had lit up his team. Louisville and USC met up in the Holiday Bowl to wrap up the 2023 season, and in what was his first collegiate start, Moss threw for 372 yards and a bowl-record six touchdowns to one interception. The Trojans thumped the Cardinals for a 42-28 victory from Petco Park in San Diego.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Moss and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava battled for the starting quarterback job at USC, with the incumbent winning the position battle. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller got off to a solid start to the season, started the first nine games of the year and completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
But like Brohm said, Moss' 2024 season had his fair share of ups and downs. In his final five starts with the Trojans, he completed 63.5 percent of his throws for 1,357 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw seven interceptions. In fact, following a three-interception performance in a 26-21 loss vs. Washington, he was benched in favor of Maiava for the final three games of the year.
In fairness to Moss, from the outside looking in, he appeared to be a scapegoat for USC's bigger problems at large. In his four starts, Maiava had a lower completion percentage than Moss (58.9), had roughly the same passing yards per game average, and had 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. Not to mention that the Trojans' much-maligned offensive line didn't get much better.
Fortunately, on top of the experience that he has with molding and developing young quarterbacks, it also helps that Brohm has already been through similar situations with Plummer and Shough, where he's had to get a transfer quarterback up to speed.
"It's very similar last year. Tyler Shough was in the same situation," Brohm said. "They both played a lot of football. It's a matter of kind of learning schemes, and terminology, and words, and putting that together. I think it's a matter just of throwing the football with our receivers, getting on the same page with them, and that's in the things that we designed for them from a work ethic standpoint, but also things they do on their own. They continue to improve that way."
Brohm's aforementioned quarterback development prowess played a major in why Moss picked Louisville over Missouri and others. Not only did he talk to Shough regarding this, who is rocketing up NFL Draft boards, but also former Purdue quarterback David Blough - who is currently in the NFL as an assistant QBs coach for the Washington Commanders. Ironically, Blough works under Kliff Kingsbury, who was on USC's staff during the 2023 season.
In talks with Shough, Blough and Kingsbury, it helped solidify Moss' decision to come to Louisville.
"(Blough) really emphasized to me how prepared he felt going into the NFL," he said. "He was like, 'Look, I wasn't the most talented guy, but because I was so far ahead of some other guys schematically, and in terms of my knowledge of the game, I was able to stay in the NFL for a lot longer than maybe I should have based on my talent.' Hearing someone say that from the from the opposite end of the spectrum, you could say, was helpful."
Since Moss arrived on campus, Brohm has been thoroughly pleased with the progress that he has made - both in terms of adjusting to his system, but also with meshing with the team as well.
"He's done very good in the two months we've had him here, I think he's making great progress," Brohm said. "You can tell we have an experienced guy, that he's seen things before, which is beneficial. We're excited to get to work with them for the next six to 10 months, and to put together the best season we possibly can."
Moss himself believes he has acclimated well to his new home. He got a good head start in adjusting to the Cardinals on his recruiting visit, and that helped springboard him once he officially joined the program.
"I got to spend time around, around Chris (Bell) and Caullin (Lacy) on my visit, which was really good," he said. "I corresponded with them a couple times afterwards, which kind of gave me a certain level of comfort coming in, which I think is important in terms of transition. It's been great.
"Obviously, coach Brohm's offense is extremely complex. It's very NFL-based, so I really tried to embrace that challenge. I think really diving into that is going to prepare me really well, not only for this year, but in my career beyond that. It's been a really cool process, and I'm just excited to continue to learn, and continue to grow with not only receivers, but the rest of the team."
Louisville is set to begin spring ball next month, with their first practice slated for Mar. 3.
(Photo of Miller Moss: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
